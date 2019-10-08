Solana Beach Fund holds grant presentation

1/19
Carole Carden (owner, SoLo), Sooz Noll, Lori Graham (jon clark )
2/19
Cindy Clemons, Gordon Johns, Kathleen Drummond, and Katie Pelisek representing the Seaweeders garden club (jon clark )
3/19
Jim Giolitto, Louisa Triandis (jon clark )
4/19
Laura Fleming (Coastal Community Foundation program officer), Doug Franke, Ryan and Heather Dinsmore (jon clark )
5/19
Coastal Community Foundation advisory board member Nancy Giberson and ‘Seaweeder’ Gordon Johns (jon clark )
6/19
Nicole Mione Green (Casa de Amistad), Sharon Leib (Coastal Community Foundation), Rich Leib (SB School Board), Magali Godfrey (Community Law Project), Dana Sisitsky (Community Law Project) (jon clark )
7/19
The Solana Beach Fund grant award gathering at SoLo on Cedros Ave (jon clark )
8/19
John Kelting (Coastal Community Foundation board member), Pat Kelting, Laura Fleming (Coastal Community Foundation program officer), Sharon Omahen (Coastal Community Foundation executive director) (jon clark )
9/19
Linda Haley and Judy Enns representing the North County Immigration and Citizenship Center (jon clark )
10/19
Coastal Community Foundation advisory board members Joe Kellejian and Nancy Giberson (jon clark )
11/19
Karen Duncan Bonner (Coastal Community Foundation board member), Mayte Bluestein, Laura Fleming (Coastal Community Foundation program officer) (jon clark )
12/19
The Solana Beach Fund held its grant award gathering at SoLo on Cedros Ave (jon clark )
13/19
Sharon Wilt, Sue Down (jon clark )
14/19
SB School Board members Debra Schade and Rich Leib with SB School District Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger (jon clark )
15/19
Ashley Mazanec (SD Energy District Foundation), Valeri Paul (SB Park and Rec Commissioner) (jon clark )
16/19
Michele Stribling (SB Historical Society), Sharon Leib (Coastal Community Foundation) (jon clark )
17/19
18/19
Jim Jaffee, Erika Niedernhofer, Michele Jaffee (jon clark )
19/19
Representatives from Silver Age Yoga: Joanne Stark, Melanie Schwab, Cathy Spatuzzi (jon clark )
The Solana Beach Fund celebrated $100,000 in grants to local nonprofits as it presented $20,000 to six nonprofits during a grant ceremony at SoLo in Solana Beach on Oct. 3. The fund was started in 2013 and is managed by the Coastal Community Foundation.
