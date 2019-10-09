Del Mar Heights Annual Harvest Fest

1/12
Nothing says fall like a hayride! (McKenzie Images)
Danielle, Noga, Mary, and Abby (McKenzie Images)
Agata Piekniewska holding baby Natalia, with Alicja and Marta, waiting for their www.RedOvenSD.com pizza! (McKenzie Images)
Jacob and Vanessa Chamberlin (McKenzie Images)
Pedal kart racers (www.mastersports.com) (McKenzie Images)
Dodgeball was fun! (McKenzie Images)
Back row: Franklin, Tyler. Front: Joshua, Emmett, Jack, Matthew, Maximo (McKenzie Images)
Its HUGE bubble time! (McKenzie Images)
Craig and Christina Galione, with Cristos, Sophie, and Zeno (McKenzie Images)
Event co-chair Jill Wheeler, Judy Kiguelman, Jennifer Hasselmann (McKenzie Images)
Event co-chairs Merrie Craig and Jill Wheeler (McKenzie Images)
Del Mar Heights Elementary School families celebrated the fall season Oct. 2 with the school’s popular annual Harvest Fest event sponsored by the Del Mar Heights PTA. The event included a pie-eating contest, hayride, photo booth, relay races with the school’s Dads’ Club, face painting, obstacle course, DJ, photo booth, and more. The Del Mar Heights Pumpkin Patch returned this year, hosted by Heights Cares. Proceeds from pumpkin purchases will go to Feeding America.
