Del Mar Heights Annual Harvest Fest

Del Mar Heights Elementary School families celebrated the fall season Oct. 2 with the school’s popular annual Harvest Fest event sponsored by the Del Mar Heights PTA. The event included a pie-eating contest, hayride, photo booth, relay races with the school’s Dads’ Club, face painting, obstacle course, DJ, photo booth, and more. The Del Mar Heights Pumpkin Patch returned this year, hosted by Heights Cares. Proceeds from pumpkin purchases will go to Feeding America.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: delmartimes.net