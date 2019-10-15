Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Día de los Muertos fundraiser for 30th Anniversary of La Clase Mágica

Back: Orhan Uz, Sinem Uz, Natalie Mladenov, Fiona McGrath. Front: Nayeli Lara, Sara Uz, Ali Uz, Max McGrath  (Jon Clark)
Kaylee Drake, Jessica Zimmermann  (Jon Clark)
Kevin Rojas  (Jon Clark)
Rich Leib (SB school board), Manny Aguilar (Board Chair, La Colonia de Eden Gardens), Hector Mestas (retired SDSU professor)  (Jon Clark)
Trisha Garcia, Gabby Trujillo  (Jon Clark)
Shirley Giese, Julie Union (SB school board)  (Jon Clark)
Rosio Diaz, Maria Lara  (Jon Clark)
Julieta Aguilar, Macrina Roses, Gabby Rosas  (Jon Clark)
Ana Huerta, Jessica Ong  (Jon Clark)
The traditional Aztec dance group Calpulli Omeyocan and local residents gather to celebrate the 10th anniversary of La Clase Mgica after school program  (Jon Clark)
Supporters of the La Colonia de Eden Gardens Foundation Jim McCollum, Carol Childs, Maria and Paul McEneany, Bruce Scott  (Jon Clark)
Luis and Jorge Duarte play traditional Aztec music  (Jon Clark)
The traditional Aztec dance group Calpulli Omeyocan and local residents gather to celebrate the 10th anniversary of La Clase Mgica after school program  (Jon Clark)
Oct. 15, 2019
2:34 PM
La Colonia de Eden Gardens, Inc. held a “Friend-Fun-Fund-Raising Event” Oct. 12 at St. Leo’s Mission in Solana Beach to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of La Clase Mágica. The event included Mexican food, entertainment, surprises and more.

La Clase Mágica, La Colonia de Eden Gardens’ free, after-school tutoring program continues at St. Leo’s Mission. Founded by Dr. Olga Vasquez, professor emeritas UCSD, this program has completed 30 successful years serving nearly 1,000 students. La Clase Mágica gets students excited about academics. Some of the volunteer tutors come from UCSD and MiraCosta College. Others come from the St. James Mission Circle. And others, from Westview High School, share their technology skills to train students in robotics and writing code. For more information, visit www.lceg.org.

The event also honored Vasquez and Susanna Romero-Reiss, site coordinator for La Clase Mágica, for her commitment to La Clase Mágica’s families and kids.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

