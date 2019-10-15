Día de los Muertos fundraiser for 30th Anniversary of La Clase Mágica

La Colonia de Eden Gardens, Inc. held a “Friend-Fun-Fund-Raising Event” Oct. 12 at St. Leo’s Mission in Solana Beach to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of La Clase Mágica. The event included Mexican food, entertainment, surprises and more.

La Clase Mágica, La Colonia de Eden Gardens’ free, after-school tutoring program continues at St. Leo’s Mission. Founded by Dr. Olga Vasquez, professor emeritas UCSD, this program has completed 30 successful years serving nearly 1,000 students. La Clase Mágica gets students excited about academics. Some of the volunteer tutors come from UCSD and MiraCosta College. Others come from the St. James Mission Circle. And others, from Westview High School, share their technology skills to train students in robotics and writing code. For more information, visit www.lceg.org.

The event also honored Vasquez and Susanna Romero-Reiss, site coordinator for La Clase Mágica, for her commitment to La Clase Mágica’s families and kids.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

