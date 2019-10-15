1/18
The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy held its 10th annual River Valley Fest, “Our Earth, Our Bond,” on Oct. 13 at the L’Auberge Del Mar. The event, which is the Conservancy’s signature fundraising event of the year, featured keynote speaker Ronald R. Swaisgood, Ph.D., Brown endowed director of recovery ecology at San Diego Zoo Global.
The benefit also included music performed by Gregory Page and Skye Ladd, hosted wine and beer, a gourmet dinner buffet, and silent and live auctions. All proceeds from this event go toward the Conservancy’s conservation, education and recreation programs. Visit sdrvc.org/.
