The Rotary Club of Del Mar Chili & Quackers challenge returned to Del Mar Powerhouse Park Oct. 12. Participants enjoyed a fun afternoon at the beach, which included chili, hot dogs, beverages, face painting and a steel drum musician. Attendees then headed down to the shore to watch the Del Mar Lifeguards launch hundreds of rubber ducks into the waves. The “adopters” of ducks that floated ashore the fastest won prizes. Visit www.chiliandquackers.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online;delmartimes.net

