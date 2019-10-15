1/19
Carol Kane provides a chili sample to Steve McDowell (Jon Clark)
2/19
Nancy Miller, Judy Gallegos (Jon Clark)
3/19
Del Mar Rotary Chili and Quackers event 2019 (Jon Clark)
4/19
Rotary check-in table for sponsoring a ÔquackerÕ (Jon Clark)
5/19
Gia Palomino with lifeguard Rick Schwering (Jon Clark)
6/19
Dee House with Jenny, Klaus Gubernator with Mira, Bob Muller, Mary Rawlings (Jon Clark)
7/19
Don Fipps, Jean Stewart, Dugan Lamoise, Philippe Lamoise (Jon Clark)
8/19
Del Mar Rotary president Brett Mattei, Debbie and Craig Gallagher (Jon Clark)
9/19
Gia Palomino with lifeguard Rick Schwering (Jon Clark)
10/19
Rotary district governor Marta Knight, John Baranowski, Del Mar Rotary president Brett Mattei, Rotary district assistant governor Susan Callahan (Jon Clark)
11/19
Jim Kohn, Sharon Schendel (Jon Clark)
12/19
DanoÕs Island Sounds (Jon Clark)
13/19
Jim Kohn, Matt Kurth (Jon Clark)
14/19
Judy Ruffell, Sharyn Daly (Jon Clark)
15/19
Don Stewart, Rod Stewart (Jon Clark)
16/19
Susan and Karl Wagner, Ron Guiles (Jon Clark)
17/19
Steve McDowell tries a chili contest entry on a hot dog (Jon Clark)
18/19
Gia Palomino with lifeguard Rick Schwering (Jon Clark)
19/19
Rod Stewart plays cornhole (Jon Clark)
The Rotary Club of Del Mar Chili & Quackers challenge returned to Del Mar Powerhouse Park Oct. 12. Participants enjoyed a fun afternoon at the beach, which included chili, hot dogs, beverages, face painting and a steel drum musician. Attendees then headed down to the shore to watch the Del Mar Lifeguards launch hundreds of rubber ducks into the waves. The “adopters” of ducks that floated ashore the fastest won prizes. Visit www.chiliandquackers.org.
Photos by Jon Clark Online;delmartimes.net