Champions for Health celebrated its sixth year hosting the Annual Solana Beach Sunset 5K Fun Run/Walk and Wellness Expo Oct. 12 at Fletcher Cove Beach Park in Solana Beach. The event supports Champions for Health’s Community Wellness and Diabetes Prevention programs. The event also included live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, a Super Hero Costume contest and more.

This year’s event was presented by the Doctors Company in partnership with the County of San Diego, the San Diego County Medical Society, the City of Solana Beach and the Skinny Gene Project. Visit www.SB5k.org

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

