Participants in the SuperHero costume contest make their way to the stage (Jon Clark)
Some of the members of Team Samarasinghe (Jon Clark)
Emma, Liz, and Abby Krause (Jon Clark)
Sean and Karen Parker (Jon Clark)
The Miller family (Jon Clark)
Tom Olinger, Trenda and Steve Campman (Jon Clark)
Intern Jordan Campbell, tournament director Bob DeSimone, executive director Adama Dyoniziak, event chair Charlie Huettner (Jon Clark)
Michelle Johnson, Aurelia Williams (Jon Clark)
Jerrica Kometani, Rebecca Wells (Jon Clark)
Larry and Sue Fagerlund, Gina and Jim Fisher (Jon Clark)
Jim Hay, Sue DeSimone (Jon Clark)
Ruby, Jeffrey, McKenna, and Eliana Willmann (Jon Clark)
Harper, Sean, Taylor, and Dylan Deitch (Jon Clark)
The 6th Annual Solana Beach Sunset 5K Fun Run/Walk and Wellness Expo at Fletcher Cove (Jon Clark)
Bhagyesh and Samarth Joshi, Aayansh and Amit Bhakta (Jon Clark)
Champions for Health celebrated its sixth year hosting the Annual Solana Beach Sunset 5K Fun Run/Walk and Wellness Expo Oct. 12 at Fletcher Cove Beach Park in Solana Beach. The event supports Champions for Health’s Community Wellness and Diabetes Prevention programs. The event also included live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, a Super Hero Costume contest and more.
This year’s event was presented by the Doctors Company in partnership with the County of San Diego, the San Diego County Medical Society, the City of Solana Beach and the Skinny Gene Project. Visit www.SB5k.org
Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net