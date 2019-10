Community members enjoyed an active morning at the 37th Annual Jake’s Del Mar 5K Beach Fun Run held Oct. 19 in Del Mar. The event also featured a brunch buffet prepared by Chef Paul, complimentary drinks, a raffle, live entertainment from Tower 7, and a fire and knife demonstration from Pride of Polynesia.

The 2018 Fun Run raised $7,000 for the La Colonia Branch of the Boys & Girls Club of San Dieguito and $5,000 for the Del Mar Lifeguards.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net