Del Mar Foundation Author Talk also celebrates Del Mar’s 60th birthday

The Del Mar Foundation Talk event held Oct. 14 at the Powerhouse Community Center featured Dr. Ralph Keeling and artist Ruth Wallen addressing the topic “Art, Science and Climate Change.”

Prior to the Talk, in honor of 45 years of the Del Mar Community Plan and Del Mar’s 60 birthday, there was a gathering in Seagrove Park of members of the Keeling family and other signers of the Community Plan at the plaque memorializing the participants.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

