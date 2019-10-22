Del Mar Foundation Author Talk also celebrates Del Mar’s 60th birthday

1/6
Members of the Del Mar Community Plan Task Force, along with friends and family, united to celebrate 45 years of the Del Mar Community Plan and Del Mar’s 60 birthday and honor Charles D. Keeling who was known as the ‘President of Del Mar’ (McKenzie Images)
City Council member/Former Del Mar Mayor Sherryl Parks, Del Mar Foundation Past President Bob Gans, Del Mar Foundation event organizer Julie Maxey-Allison, Mayor Dave Druker (McKenzie Images)
Back row: Jeff Barnouw, Ruth Wallen, Emily Keeling Takahashi, Eric Keeling, City Council member/former Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden. Seated: Louise Keeling, Jacqueline Winterer (McKenzie Images)
Del Mar Foundation Past President Bob Gans addresses the guests (McKenzie Images)
Plaque honoring the task force members who created the Del Mar Community Plan (McKenzie Images)
Back row: Ann (Hohmeyer) Gardner, Wayne Dernetz, John Weare, Brad Allison, Bill Michalsky. Front row: Arlene Lighthall, Richard Simons, Rachel Reed, Dr. Patricia Grant (McKenzie Images)
The Del Mar Foundation Talk event held Oct. 14 at the Powerhouse Community Center featured Dr. Ralph Keeling and artist Ruth Wallen addressing the topic “Art, Science and Climate Change.”
Prior to the Talk, in honor of 45 years of the Del Mar Community Plan and Del Mar’s 60 birthday, there was a gathering in Seagrove Park of members of the Keeling family and other signers of the Community Plan at the plaque memorializing the participants.
Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com