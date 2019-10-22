Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Spooktacular Beach Bonfire 2019

1/10
The bonfire is a popular event in Del Mar  (McKenzie Images)
2/10
Ed Yuskiewicz with Jaya  (McKenzie Images)
3/10
Del Mar foundation committee member Jennifer Maggenti, President Sandra Hoyle, volunteer Randy Hoyle  (McKenzie Images)
4/10
Kids watching the bonfire  (McKenzie Images)
5/10
Ryan Dusenbury, Lisa Thomaszeck, Samantha, Serene Edwards, Michele Van Dyke  (McKenzie Images)
6/10
Kimberly Coffin with Pinky and Zimri  (McKenzie Images)
7/10
Captain Jack Sparrow made an appearance   (McKenzie Images)
8/10
Katherine, Eva, Kaylee, Ada, Grace, Emily  (McKenzie Images)
9/10
Yasemin Roseni with Leyla, Aylin Guven with Sue  (McKenzie Images)
10/10
Families at the bonfire  (McKenzie Images)
Oct. 22, 2019
2:44 PM
Community members gathered Oct. 18 for the Del Mar Foundation’s annual Spooktacular Beach Bonfire in front of Powerhouse Park. The event also included spooky tales, music and the opportunity to roast tasty s’mores.

Visit www.delmarfoundation.org

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

