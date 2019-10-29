Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Carmel Creek Dads, Dunks and Donuts

1/28
Dan Weinlick scoots between the defenders  (Jon Clark)
2/28
Dads vs kids basketball game  (Jon Clark)
3/28
Chris Cook  (Jon Clark)
4/28
Bojan Galin goes up for a score  (Jon Clark)
5/28
Dads vs kids basketball game  (Jon Clark)
6/28
Paxton Szymanowski  (Jon Clark)
7/28
Bojan Galin picks up a rebound  (Jon Clark)
8/28
Dads vs kids basketball game  (Jon Clark)
9/28
Ken Mackey goes for the basket  (Jon Clark)
10/28
Dads vs kids basketball game  (Jon Clark)
11/28
Joy Szymanowski  (Jon Clark)
12/28
Dan Weinlick scoots between the defenders  (Jon Clark)
13/28
Dan Weinlick goes up for the score  (Jon Clark)
14/28
Dads vs kids basketball game  (Jon Clark)
15/28
Ken Mackey dribbles past the defenders  (Jon Clark)
16/28
Dan Weinlick goes up for the score  (Jon Clark)
17/28
Gracelyn and Chris Cook  (Jon Clark)
18/28
Jonathan and Paxton Szymanowski, Daniel Beridne, Andrew Weinlick  (Jon Clark)
19/28
Michele and Julia Berionne  (Jon Clark)
20/28
Sei and Ken Mackey  (Jon Clark)
21/28
Bert Macy gets the rebound  (Jon Clark)
22/28
Hailey, Jeff, Abby, and Kaitlyn Laberge  (Jon Clark)
23/28
Bert Macy, Sarah Doyle  (Jon Clark)
24/28
Wes and Tommy Ogburn  (Jon Clark)
25/28
Sean and Alicia McGrogan  (Jon Clark)
26/28
Hailey, Jeff, Abby, and Kaitlyn Laberge  (Jon Clark)
27/28
Katie Cook, Bryan and Lauren Klekota  (Jon Clark)
28/28
Bryce and Jessica Rickert  (Jon Clark)
Oct. 29, 2019
5:12 PM
Carmel Creek Elementary School families enjoyed a fun-filled morning of great food and basketball Oct. 27 at the “Dads, Dunks and Donuts” event held Oct. 27 at the back of the school.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

