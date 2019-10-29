CCA boys varsity water polo Senior Recognition Ceremony

1/15
Senior Griffin Tresse with his parents (Jon Clark)
2/15
Canyon Crest Academy recognizes the seniors on the water polo team (Jon Clark)
3/15
Canyon Crest Academy recognizes the seniors on the water polo team (Jon Clark)
4/15
Senior Josh Corvi with his parents (Jon Clark)
5/15
Senior Noah Baird with his parents (Jon Clark)
6/15
Senior Dylan Chmelka with his parents (Jon Clark)
7/15
Canyon Crest Academy vs Torrey Pines High School JV water polo game (Jon Clark)
8/15
Senior Riley Scott with his mom (Jon Clark)
9/15
Senior Gavin Silberman was not able to attend the event (Jon Clark)
10/15
Senior Josh Corvi with his parents (Jon Clark)
11/15
Senior Jack Bao with his parents (Jon Clark)
12/15
Senior Dylan Chmelka with his parents (Jon Clark)
13/15
CCA senior water polo players: Noah Baird, Josh Corvi, Jack Bao, Riley Scott, Dylan Chmelka, Griffin Tresse (Jon Clark)
14/15
CCA senior water polo players: Griffin Tresse, Dylan Chmelka, Josh Corvi, Riley Scott, Jack Bao, Noah Baird (Jon Clark)
15/15
Senior Griffin Tresse with his parents (Jon Clark)
The Canyon Crest Academy boys varsity water polo team Senior Recognition Ceremony took place Oct. 22 at Cathedral Catholic High School. Seven CCA seniors were recognized at the event. The ceremony was held before the CCA team played a game against Torrey Pines High School, which CCA won by a score of 16-2.
Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net and rsfreview.com