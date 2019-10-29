Solana Beach celebrates ‘Día De Los Muertos’

1/13
Jaime and Donna Ortega honor their families in the tradition of Dia de los Muertos (McKenzie Images)
2/13
Teens participating in the Dia de los Muertos at La Colonia (McKenzie Images)
3/13
The Gonzales family tribute (McKenzie Images)
4/13
Hermenegilda Rodriguez with Diana (McKenzie Images)
5/13
The Castanedas family altar (McKenzie Images)
6/13
Ballet Folklorico Jalscience (McKenzie Images)
7/13
The Covarrubias family altar (McKenzie Images)
8/13
Event emcee Angeline Rojo, La Colonia Community Foundation board Vice President Lisa Montes, board member Anna Pedroza of sponsor Mira Costa College, La Colonia Community Foundation board President Priscilla Rojo, Mira Costa College board Vice President Rick Cassar, Solana Beach Mayor David A. Zito, Mira Costa College Superintendent/President Sunny Cooke (McKenzie Images)
9/13
The Resendiz family (McKenzie Images)
10/13
Volunteers for the event (McKenzie Images)
11/13
Lalo Huizar and his family (McKenzie Images)
12/13
Lowriders on display (McKenzie Images)
13/13
Lowrider art (McKenzie Images)
The La Colonia Community Foundation and the City of Solana Beach presented the 5th Annual “Día de Los Muertos” – Day of the Dead – community event Oct. 27 at La Colonia Park.
The event featured the music of Jimmy Castro’s Band and the Smooth Groove Band, Gringos Muertos, and Band Ilusion Nortena, traditional and colorful Mexican Ballet Folklorico Grupo Jalisciense, a Piñata for kids, a Catrin/Catrina costume contest, oldies car show, kids’ crafts, great food and games. The highlight of the event featured more than 40 altars honoring the memories of family and friends who have passed away.
Photos by McKenzie Images Online: delmartimes.net