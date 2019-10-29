Solana Beach celebrates ‘Día De Los Muertos’

The La Colonia Community Foundation and the City of Solana Beach presented the 5th Annual “Día de Los Muertos” – Day of the Dead – community event Oct. 27 at La Colonia Park.

The event featured the music of Jimmy Castro’s Band and the Smooth Groove Band, Gringos Muertos, and Band Ilusion Nortena, traditional and colorful Mexican Ballet Folklorico Grupo Jalisciense, a Piñata for kids, a Catrin/Catrina costume contest, oldies car show, kids’ crafts, great food and games. The highlight of the event featured more than 40 altars honoring the memories of family and friends who have passed away.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: delmartimes.net

