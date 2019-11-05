Solana Beach schools participate in STREAM Fest

The Solana Beach Schools Foundation and the Solana Beach School District partnered to host the 2nd Annual STREAM Fest Nov. 2 at Solana Pacific Elementary School in Carmel Valley.

STREAM Fest celebrates the district’s interdisciplinary, project-based curriculum of science, technology, research, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STREAM). This year’s event theme, ReYOUse, raised awareness around local and global conservation efforts and recycling.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

