Solana Beach schools participate in STREAM Fest

Brian James, Olivia James, Mia Massura, Lisa Massura, Richard Bailey (Jon Clark)
Liz Mai, Remy Reeve, Christine Walsh, and Coach Elliot from Cathedral Catholic High School with their air cannon demonstration (Jon Clark)
Participants operated an ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) to pick up rings in the pool (Jon Clark)
Caroline Brown (SBSD Exec Dir, Capital Programs), John Leland (SBSD Dir of Technology), Neal Taunt (Solana Santa Fe STREAM Coordinator) (Jon Clark)
Students catch candy fired from the air cannon brought by Cathedral Catholic robotics team (Jon Clark)
The Stens family (Jon Clark)
An opossum visited the SBSD Streamfest (Jon Clark)
Students learn about watersheds (Jon Clark)
Jack and Sammy Friberg (Jon Clark)
Reed and Kristine Newman (Jon Clark)
The Wagner family (Jon Clark)
Millenium Falcons robotics team from TPHS with advisor Klint Kirkconnell (Jon Clark)
Dylan and John McPheters (Jon Clark)
Stella Phillips, Vivian Lewis, Khlei McGonagle (Jon Clark)
Stella Phillips, Khlei McGonagle, Vivian Lewis (Jon Clark)
SBSD Streamfest 2019 at Solana Pacific School (Jon Clark)
Audrey Zhao, Angela Han, Amber Liu (Jon Clark)
SBSD school board member Julie Union and Solana Beach Schools Foundation board president Richard Bailey (Jon Clark)
Solana Beach Schools Foundation board president Richard Bailey and SBSD school board member Julie Union (Jon Clark)
The Solana Beach Schools Foundation and the Solana Beach School District partnered to host the 2nd Annual STREAM Fest Nov. 2 at Solana Pacific Elementary School in Carmel Valley.
STREAM Fest celebrates the district’s interdisciplinary, project-based curriculum of science, technology, research, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STREAM). This year’s event theme, ReYOUse, raised awareness around local and global conservation efforts and recycling.
Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net