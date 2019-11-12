Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
A Sweet Success: Dr. Curtis Chan delivers tons of candy to Operation Gratitude

1/36
Matthew Holleran, Jackie Sapitro, Sarah Holman, Dr. Curtis Chan, Mae Chan, Daniel Berger, Eric Heinonen, Briton Cook  (Jon Clark)
2/36
Grant and Luke Sacaris  (Jon Clark)
3/36
Dr. Curtis Chan and Mae Chan collected candy that Marines from Camp Pendleton will take to the troops  (Jon Clark)
4/36
cm-chanbybk1119-030.JPG  (Jon Clark)
5/36
Luke Sacaris picks out a prize with the help of Marines Briton Cook and Daniel Berger  (Jon Clark)
6/36
Heidi Warner, Molly Fisher, Madison Fisher, Sue Rohring, Heidi Kingdon   (Jon Clark)
7/36
Jacob and Isabella Posner  (Jon Clark)
8/36
Heidi Warner, Molly Fisher, Madison Fisher, Sue Rohring, Heidi Kingdon   (Jon Clark)
9/36
Michael Won spins for a prize  (Jon Clark)
10/36
Katie and Denise O’Hare  (Jon Clark)
11/36
Luke and Grant Sacaris turn in their candy to Sue Rohring  (Jon Clark)
12/36
The Nagae family  (Jon Clark)
13/36
Heidi Kingdon with Mia, Jade, and Suzanne MacInnis  (Jon Clark)
14/36
Heidi Warner helps Katie O’Hare pick out her prize  (Jon Clark)
15/36
Luke and Grant Sacaris turn in their candy to Sue Rohring  (Jon Clark)
16/36
Finn and Phoebe Von Reis  (Jon Clark)
17/36
MIchael, Melissa, and Daniel Won with Jaden Chi  (Jon Clark)
18/36
Heidi Kingdon with Mia, Jade, and Suzanne MacInnis  (Jon Clark)
19/36
Grant and Luke Sacaris  (Jon Clark)
20/36
MIchael, Melissa, and Daniel Won with Jaden Chi  (Jon Clark)
21/36
Matthew Holleran, Jackie Sapitro, Sarah Holman, Dr. Curtis Chan, Mae Chan, Daniel Berger, Eric Heinonen, Briton Cook  (Jon Clark)
22/36
Helen and Izzy Adams  (Jon Clark)
23/36
Matthew Holleran, Jackie Sapitro, Sarah Holman, Dr. Curtis Chan, Mae Chan, Daniel Berger, Eric Heinonen, Briton Cook  (Jon Clark)
24/36
Dr Chan’s clients exchanged a lot of candy  (Jon Clark)
25/36
Dr. Curtis Chan collects candy for the troops every year after Halloween  (Jon Clark)
26/36
Marines Jackie Sapitro and Matthew Holleran from Camp Pendleton  (Jon Clark)
27/36
Dr. Curtis Chan and Mae Chan collected candy that Marines from Camp Pendleton will take to the troops  (Jon Clark)
28/36
Michael Won spins for a prize  (Jon Clark)
29/36
Helen and Izzy Adams  (Jon Clark)
30/36
Stella and Jason Luskie  (Jon Clark)
31/36
Marines Jackie Sapitro and Matthew Holleran from Camp Pendleton  (Jon Clark)
32/36
The Nagae family  (Jon Clark)
33/36
Heidi Kingdon helps Finn Von Reis spin for a prize  (Jon Clark)
34/36
Dr Chan’s clients at the candy exchange  (Jon Clark)
35/36
Sarah Holman, Daniel Berger, Eric Heinonen, Briton Cook, Matthew Holleran, Jackie Sapitro  (Jon Clark)
36/36
Sue Rohring helps Katie O’Hare turn in her candy  (Jon Clark)
Nov. 12, 2019
2:28 PM
Dr. Curtis Chan’s 11th annual Candy Buy Back and Candy Give Back program was a sweet success and brought in 8,756 pounds of candy for the troops this year. In addition to the 4 tons of candy, Dr. Chan also collected 4,591 hand-written cards and letters to the troops by children and donations of 428 Beanie Babies all for a great cause.

Representatives from the U.S. Marine Corps were at Dr. Chan’s office in Del Mar on Nov. 7 as 100 children came in to exchange bags of treats for dollar bills. Each child also left with prizes, a toothbrush kit to brush away any damage from the Halloween candy they kept and a chance to win an iPad digital basket and other great gifts. Winners of Dr. Chan’s Candy Drive raffles include: Spa Dental Health Basket- Addison N., iPad Digital Basket- Madeline R., and the closest guess of how many pounds Dr. Chan collected is Mizuki N. (guessed: 8,738 lbs.-- only 18 lb. difference).

The top contributor this year is Solana Pacific Elementary School with the highest collection of 1,071 lbs. of candy and 1,748 cards and letters for the troops. Other contributors that Dr. Chan is very grateful for are Santa Fe Christian Lower School, Solana Highlands Elementary, Sage Canyon School, The Cambridge School, Ocean Air Elementary, Solana Ranch Elementary, Carmel Creek School, Del Mar Heights School, U.S. Marine Corps, KPBS San Diego, Del Mar Highlands Town Center, Lauren Natalie Photography, U-Haul Truck, Grace Point Church, Seacoast Community Church, Venture Church Encinitas, Palacio Del Mar Community, California Pizza Kitchen, Boomers, CRC Encinitas, and Scripps Performing Arts. The success of this year’s candy drive has only been possible with the outpouring candy donations from the schools and the generous donations from these businesses.

Visit CurtisChanDDS.com for more information. — News release

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

