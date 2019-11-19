Cub Scout Pack 734 prepares care packages, creates cards for troops

At Cub Scout Pack 734’s November gathering at Solana Ranch Elementary School, the Scouts honored Veterans Day by preparing 96 holiday packages and making cards for the troops. The care packages will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project by way of the USS Midway Museum.

The featured speaker, Nate Green, is a Major in the US Marine Corps Reserves. He is currently flying the Marine Corps’ latest attack helicopter, the AH-1Z Viper at Camp Pendleton. Green was a member of the Order of the Arrow and Life Scout with Boy Scout Troop 561 in Lexington Park, Md.

Green spoke to the rapt audience about his deployments and work in the military, connecting it to his experiences as a Scout. Green also brought some of his flight gear to show the kids.

Sponsored by the Optimist Club of Del Mar-Solana Beach, Pack 734 is composed of kindergarten through fifth grade boys and girls from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach.

Advertisement

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

