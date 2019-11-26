Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
North Coastal Council of PTAs’ 2019 Reflections Art Reception

Mark and Alyssa Holley with AlyssaÕs artwork ÒGateway to the SoulÓ. Alyssa attends Earl Warren Middle School  (Jon Clark)
Liz, Ben, and Ellis Denlinger with EllisÕ artwork ÒWe Both Grow.Ó Ellis attends Paul Ecke Elementary  (Jon Clark)
PTA Reflections chairs Alex Jensen, Marisa Criqui, and Stephanie Mansolino with Earl Warren principal Justin Conn  (Jon Clark)
Mike Sneideman and Jonah Burns with JonahÕs artwork ÒHeart of Gold.Ó Jonah attends Paul Ecke Elementary  (Jon Clark)
Chris and Henry Gale with HenryÕs artwork ÒLook into the Trees.Ó Henry attends Flora Vista Elementary  (Jon Clark)
Dinesh and Vibha Alladi with VibhaÕs artwork ÒCreative Mind.Ó Vibha attends Ashley Falls Elementary  (Jon Clark)
Carolina and Gia Caso with GiaÕs artwork ÒEndless Abyss.Ó Gia attends Paul Ecke Elementary  (Jon Clark)
Yaass Darvish Azad and Mashih Asadi with YaassÕ artwork ÒMan Wrestling with a Monster.Ó Yaass attends Solana Highlands Elementary  (Jon Clark)
Sumita Sahu, Rishi Kumar, and Alok Kumar with RishiÕs artwork ÒFig - Flowers in a Fruit?!Ó Rishi attends Ashley Falls Elementary  (Jon Clark)
Student artwork at the district Reflections exhibit  (Jon Clark)
Refreshments at the district Reflections event held at the Solana Beach Library  (Jon Clark)
Student artwork at the district Reflections exhibit  (Jon Clark)
Zubie, Ziggy, and Katie Andan with their artwork ÒZiggy & Strawberries & BrownieÓ and ÒZubie & Doggie.Ó The twins attend La Costa Heights Elementary  (Jon Clark)
Caelan and Micaiah Kenney with CaelanÕs poem ÒLook Within.Ó Caelan attends La Costa Heights Elementary  (Jon Clark)
Dylan and Kristine Gonzalez with DylanÕs artwork ÒLook Within My Special Brain.Ó Dylan attends La Costa Heights Elementary  (Jon Clark)
Chris and Henry Gale with HenryÕs artwork ÒLook into the Trees.Ó Henry attends Flora Vista Elementary  (Jon Clark)
cm-SBPTAart1119-024.JPG  (Jon Clark)
Luz Martinez, Kadin Granados, Grace Granados, Kevin Granados  (Jon Clark)
Adeliin and Stasia Mitchell with AdelinÕs artwork ÒDream within Our Planet.Ó Adelin attends Flora Vista Elementary  (Jon Clark)
Avi, Kyle, Ann, and Wyatt Hill with WyattÕs artwork ÒLost Secrets.Ó Wyatt attends Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary  (Jon Clark)
Student video media on display at the district Reflections exhibit  (Jon Clark)
Nov. 26, 2019
10:26 AM
More than 200 parents, students and family members attended the North Coastal Council of PTAs’ 2019 Reflections Art Reception Nov. 19, braving the rain to celebrate student artwork from 12 North County schools. This year’s theme, Look Within, drew submissions from hundreds of students throughout North County, ranging from dance, visual arts, film, music, photography and literature. Of the 125 finalists, 43 submissions will advance to the district level competition.

The event, jointly hosted by Earl Warren Middle School and the Solana Beach Library, also honored Earl Warren teacher, Tami Austin, with the 2019-2020 NCC Reflections Art Champion Award. The award recognizes Austin, who teaches studio art and English, for facilitating hundreds of student submissions to Reflections over the years.

“At a time when funding for the arts in public schools has dwindled, Tami has found a way to leverage PTA Reflections to make art come to life for her students,” said Heather Dugdale, president of the North Coastal Council of PTAs. “We deeply appreciate her partnership and hope other teachers are able to follow her example.”

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

