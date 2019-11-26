More than 200 parents, students and family members attended the North Coastal Council of PTAs’ 2019 Reflections Art Reception Nov. 19, braving the rain to celebrate student artwork from 12 North County schools. This year’s theme, Look Within, drew submissions from hundreds of students throughout North County, ranging from dance, visual arts, film, music, photography and literature. Of the 125 finalists, 43 submissions will advance to the district level competition.

The event, jointly hosted by Earl Warren Middle School and the Solana Beach Library, also honored Earl Warren teacher, Tami Austin, with the 2019-2020 NCC Reflections Art Champion Award. The award recognizes Austin, who teaches studio art and English, for facilitating hundreds of student submissions to Reflections over the years.

“At a time when funding for the arts in public schools has dwindled, Tami has found a way to leverage PTA Reflections to make art come to life for her students,” said Heather Dugdale, president of the North Coastal Council of PTAs. “We deeply appreciate her partnership and hope other teachers are able to follow her example.”

