Village at PHR Tree Lighting

The Penaloza family visits Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch (Jon Clark)
Miron, Adrian, and Alexandra Myszkowski (Jon Clark)
Performers from Circus Joy at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch (Jon Clark)
Celeste Barbier sings holiday favorites (Jon Clark)
Local children meet a performer from Circus Joy (Jon Clark)
The Yazdani family (Jon Clark)
The Choudhary family visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch (Jon Clark)
James on stilts from Circus Joy (Jon Clark)
Lyn and Olivia Goodwin (Jon Clark)
The Zaurbekov family visits Santa at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch (Jon Clark)
The Doan family (Jon Clark)
The Opperman family (Jon Clark)
The Rose family (Jon Clark)
The Aguiar family (Jon Clark)
Casey Sorrell with Santa San Diego (Jon Clark)
The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch welcomed the holiday season with its Annual Tree Lighting ceremony Nov. 30. The event included live music, sweet treats in the Village Square, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and holiday train rides. The train rides will return Dec. 7-8 so from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Address: 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, Carmel Valley.
Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net