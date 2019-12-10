Runners and walkers gathered Dec. 7 for the popular 28th annual Red Nose Run at Del Mar Beach. The holiday event is a 5K and 3K fun run/walk for all ages.

This charity event benefits two local five star 501C3 charities: Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and Semper Fi Fund. Fresh Start Surgical Gifts: Every day Fresh Start charity for children transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens with physical and cosmetic deformities caused by birth defects, accidents, disease or abuse through the gift of reconstructive and plastic surgery, all at no cost to the patient or family.

Semper Fi Fund: Semper Fi Fund is dedicated to providing immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Visit therednoserun.com.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

