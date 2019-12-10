Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
28th annual Red Nose Run

1/39
2019 Red Nose Run  (Jon Clark)
2/39
Kristi and Ben Norton, John Halperin  (Jon Clark)
3/39
Ben Davidson, Ryan McGovern, Sue Miller, Beth Davidson  (Jon Clark)
4/39
Susanne, Hannah, and Ingo Chakravarty, Shefali Doshi with Lucy  (Jon Clark)
5/39
John Theroux with Bailey  (Jon Clark)
6/39
Nina Detrow  (Jon Clark)
7/39
Brooke, Susan, and Mike Matta with Middie, Pepper, and Brady  (Jon Clark)
8/39
Kim Duke, Michael Mitchell  (Jon Clark)
9/39
Patti Webster, Barbara Jaffe, Richard Kitson, Paula Park  (Jon Clark)
10/39
Danielle Valentino, John Swift, Chelsea Elder  (Jon Clark)
11/39
Santa visits with some of the younger participants  (Jon Clark)
12/39
Beth Rosenfeld, Lauri Norman, Cheryl Naumann  (Jon Clark)
13/39
Santa visits with some of the younger participants  (Jon Clark)
14/39
2019 Red Nose Run  (Jon Clark)
15/39
Dominique Valentino, Anthony Valentino, Keri Sylvia, Tracy White  (Jon Clark)
16/39
2019 Red Nose Run  (Jon Clark)
17/39
Anthony Valentino welcomes participants to the 2019 Red Nose Run  (Jon Clark)
18/39
Dominique Valentino, Anthony Valentino, Keri Sylvia, Tracy White  (Jon Clark)
19/39
2019 Red Nose Run  (Jon Clark)
20/39
The team from Whoville  (Jon Clark)
21/39
The team from Barry Estates: Sue Miller, Ben Davidson, Beth Davidson, Jason Barry, Suzanne Giannella, Ryan McGovern, Hutton Moyer with Cameron  (Jon Clark)
22/39
The team from Barry Estates: Sue Miller, Ben Davidson, Beth Davidson, Jason Barry, Suzanne Giannella, Ryan McGovern, Hutton Moyer with Cameron  (Jon Clark)
23/39
The team from Whoville  (Jon Clark)
24/39
2019 Red Nose Run  (Jon Clark)
25/39
2019 Red Nose Run  (Jon Clark)
26/39
Tracy Althof, Don Ridgway, and Kona  (Jon Clark)
27/39
Danielle Valentino, John Swift, Chelsea Elder  (Jon Clark)
28/39
Lucy and Michael Leonard  (Jon Clark)
29/39
2019 Red Nose Run  (Jon Clark)
30/39
Diane Bliss, Ellen Hafter  (Jon Clark)
31/39
Tracy Althof, Don Ridgway, and Kona  (Jon Clark)
32/39
Santa caught a ride with the Del Mar Lifeguards  (Jon Clark)
33/39
Daniel DeNike, Matthew DeNike, Marilyn Carpenter  (Jon Clark)
34/39
John and Peggy Overland  (Jon Clark)
35/39
2019 Red Nose Run  (Jon Clark)
36/39
2019 Red Nose Run  (Jon Clark)
37/39
Tanya Washington, Sandy Hendren, Karen and Everett Kawachi, Mirka Young  (Jon Clark)
38/39
Philip and Shari Badal  (Jon Clark)
39/39
Dominique Valentino, Santa “Pat”, Monica Valentino, Anthony Valentino  (Jon Clark)
Dec. 10, 2019
10:21 AM
Runners and walkers gathered Dec. 7 for the popular 28th annual Red Nose Run at Del Mar Beach. The holiday event is a 5K and 3K fun run/walk for all ages.

This charity event benefits two local five star 501C3 charities: Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and Semper Fi Fund. Fresh Start Surgical Gifts: Every day Fresh Start charity for children transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens with physical and cosmetic deformities caused by birth defects, accidents, disease or abuse through the gift of reconstructive and plastic surgery, all at no cost to the patient or family.

Semper Fi Fund: Semper Fi Fund is dedicated to providing immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Visit therednoserun.com.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

