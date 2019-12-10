Christmas Giving Back Night at Del Mar Highlands

Del Mar Highlands Town Center brought the community together for the holidays with its Christmas Giving Back Night Dec. 10. The event includes a visit from Santa, hot chocolate and seasonal treats, art and dance performances from hundreds of local students, and more.

The event also features a check presentations of over $20,000 donated by Del Mar Highlands Town Center to 17 San Diego schools and the San Diego Fire and Police Departments. This marks the 12th year of Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s donation toward local schools’ Save the Arts Program, with $250,000 donated since its inception.

Photos by Online: delmartimes.net

