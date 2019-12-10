Christmas Giving Back Night at Del Mar Highlands

1/14
Gian Ceretto, Lori Vialpando, Monica Nash, Nelson White, Alma Porras, Lynda Hill, Svetlana Larkin, Roger Jones (Jon Clark)
Monica Nash and the Choi family visit with Santa (Jon Clark)
Alma and Tony Porras (Jon Clark)
Jan and Bruce Farley (Jon Clark)
Gian Ceretto, Svetlana Larkin (Jon Clark)
Monica Nash visits with Santa (Jon Clark)
Monica Nash, Nelson White (Jon Clark)
Brayden Ulbrich, Tim Ulbrich, Michelle Hickin (Jon Clark)
Vocalist Chris Lomeli (Jon Clark)
Del Mar Highlands Town Center brought the community together for the holidays with its Christmas Giving Back Night Dec. 10. The event includes a visit from Santa, hot chocolate and seasonal treats, art and dance performances from hundreds of local students, and more.
The event also features a check presentations of over $20,000 donated by Del Mar Highlands Town Center to 17 San Diego schools and the San Diego Fire and Police Departments. This marks the 12th year of Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s donation toward local schools’ Save the Arts Program, with $250,000 donated since its inception.
