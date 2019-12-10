Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Photo Galleries

Miracle Babies 5th annual Playdate with a Purpose

1/8
Candace Fahlstrom, Allison Lantz, Rose Starck, Santa with Charlotte, Ford, Archer, Thompson, and Dylan  (McKenzie Images)
2/8
Aspen talks with Santa  (McKenzie Images)
3/8
Event hosts Carly Zuffinetti (The Preggers Pantry) and motherhood and lifestyle blogger Carly Kenihan (@CarlyKenihan)  (McKenzie Images)
4/8
Michelle Nelson with Aspen  (McKenzie Images)
5/8
Kelly Corning with Sienna and Savanna  (McKenzie Images)
6/8
Jamie Fotheringham with Tucsan, Nicole Verlato with Vienna  (McKenzie Images)
7/8
Kathleen and Ben Coughlan with Jack  (McKenzie Images)
8/8
Jeana Zirlin with Aston and Adler  (McKenzie Images)
Dec. 10, 2019
10:38 AM
Miracle Babies hosted its 5th annual Playdate with a Purpose Dec. 6 at Flower Hill Promenade.The event is a diaper drive to benefit families with critically ill babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The event included food and drinks, crafts for kids and an opportunity to grab a photo with Santa. Guests were asked to bring a package of diapers to be entered into a raffle for a chance to win prizes donated by local San Diego brands. The event was hosted by Carly Zuffinetti and Carly Kenihan.

Visit www.miraclebabies.org

Photos by McKenzie Images

Photo Galleries
