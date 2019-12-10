Solana Beach Holiday Tree Lighting

1/13
St. James Academy Choirs, 4-8th grade (McKenzie Images)
Danielle and Joel Levanetz, with Milo and Etienne (McKenzie Images)
Nikki and Geoff Cooper, with Finn, Sydney, and Vince (McKenzie Images)
John and Pam Liebig, Theresa Hoiles, Jennifer and James Morton, Lori Mendes (McKenzie Images)
Paige Parker, Julie Parker, Rob Ward, Ben Ward, James Couzens, Ellen Rodarte with her daughter (McKenzie Images)
Carley Bazzett, Craig Domini, Mark Bazzett, Travis, Porter, Jack, Hudson (McKenzie Images)
St. James Academy Choirs, 4-8th grade performed (McKenzie Images)
Amanda Kenny with Eamon and Ronan (McKenzie Images)
Marley, Tealy, Casey, Julia (McKenzie Images)
St. James Academy Choirs, 4-8th grade performed (McKenzie Images)
Kimball Denton-Mueller with Macy and Wilson (McKenzie Images)
Sarah Richmond and Ella (McKenzie Images)
Ben and Kathleen Coughlan with Jack (McKenzie Images)
The Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Commission presented Solana Beach’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting event Dec. 8 at Fletcher Cove Park. In addition to the tree lighting, the event featured live music, a visit from Santa, cookies, cider and treats.
Photos by McKenzie Images Online: delmartimes.net