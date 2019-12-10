Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Share
Photo Galleries

Solana Beach Soccer Club honors players with Peter Schmid Memorial Sportsmanship Awards

1/39
ÒTeam AcaiÓ performs their own cheer  (Jon Clark)
2/39
Kate, Quinn, Ryan, and Maddie Boles  (Jon Clark)
3/39
Kate and Tess Franklin  (Jon Clark)
4/39
Solana Beach Soccer board president Jeff Lyle welcomes families to the award ceremony  (Jon Clark)
5/39
Solana Beach Soccer board president Jeff Lyle welcomes families to the award ceremony  (Jon Clark)
6/39
Members of the board for Solana Beach Soccer  (Jon Clark)
7/39
Awards coordinator Doug Gilbert presents the team award for 2019 to ÒTeam AcaiÓ  (Jon Clark)
8/39
Awards coordinator Doug Gilbert presents the team award for 2019 to ÒTeam AcaiÓ  (Jon Clark)
9/39
Award recipient Caitlin Linley with Coach Kate Boles  (Jon Clark)
10/39
Brian, Elizabeth, and Beau Tresp  (Jon Clark)
11/39
Brian, Elizabeth, and Beau Tresp  (Jon Clark)
12/39
Solana Beach Soccer board president Jeff Lyle welcomes families to the award ceremony  (Jon Clark)
13/39
Coach Kate Boles with two of her players who received awards, Caitlin Linley and Maddie Boles  (Jon Clark)
14/39
Award recipients Eduardo Islas and Benicio Olson with Coach Jake Stratton (center)  (Jon Clark)
15/39
Parent Carrie Falcon and her son Kai present a Scott Billington Memorial award for volunteer leadership to Brian Tresp  (Jon Clark)
16/39
Award recipient Maddie Boles with Coach Kate Boles  (Jon Clark)
17/39
Kayla, Madison, Geoffrey, and Kendra Capell  (Jon Clark)
18/39
Coach Lisa Hernandez, recipient of a Scott Billington Memorial Award, with awards coordinator Doug Gilbert  (Jon Clark)
19/39
Award recipients Eduardo Islas and Benicio Olson with Coach Jake Stratton (center)  (Jon Clark)
20/39
Ryan and Kayla Stafford  (Jon Clark)
21/39
Ryan and Kayla Stafford  (Jon Clark)
22/39
Kayla, Madison, Geoffrey, and Kendra Capell  (Jon Clark)
23/39
Corrie and Kai Falcon  (Jon Clark)
24/39
Award recipient Maddie Boles with Coach Kate Boles  (Jon Clark)
25/39
Award recipient Jaylin Becerra with Coach Diana Baker  (Jon Clark)
26/39
Parent Ryan Stafford presents a Scott Billington Memorial award for volunteer leadership to Lisa Hernandez  (Jon Clark)
27/39
Awards coordinator Doug Gilbert explains the process used to select award recipients  (Jon Clark)
28/39
Award recipient Jaylin Becerra with Coach Diana Baker  (Jon Clark)
29/39
Everett and Lanele Stafford  (Jon Clark)
30/39
Kate and Tess Franklin  (Jon Clark)
31/39
Isaac, Ana, and Eduardo Islas, Marta Escobar  (Jon Clark)
32/39
Parent Ryan Stafford presents a Scott Billington Memorial award for volunteer leadership to Lisa Hernandez  (Jon Clark)
33/39
Marty, Caitlin, and Emily Lindley  (Jon Clark)
34/39
Kent, Benicio, and Ana Olson  (Jon Clark)
35/39
Kent, Benicio, and Ana Olson  (Jon Clark)
36/39
Marty, Caitlin, and Emily Lindley  (Jon Clark)
37/39
Siena and Diana Baker  (Jon Clark)
38/39
Ana del Gadillo, Jaylin Becerra  (Jon Clark)
39/39
Awards coordinator Doug Gilbert presents the team award for 2019 to ÒTeam AcaiÓ  (Jon Clark)
Dec. 10, 2019
2:53 PM
Share

The Solana Beach Soccer Club annually gives Peter Schmid Memorial Sportsmanship Awards to honor the memory of Peter Schmid, a young member of the soccer club who loved the game. The recipients are honored for their sportsmanship, which might include citizenship, helpfulness, attitude, and loyalty.

Honorees included:

Caitlin Lindley by Coach Kate Boles

“Caitlin was an extremely coachable player who listened to feedback throughout the season and made improvements weekly to her skills that elevated her level of play.”

Advertisement

Madeline Boles by Coach Kate Boles

“She is a role model to the other players with her level of hustle and intensity during games and practices.”

Jaylin Becerra Delgadillo nominated by Diana Baker

“Jaylin had never played organized soccer before this year, but became a great player, ferocious defender, and quiet role model for our team by the end of the year.”

Advertisement

Benicio Olson nominated by Coach Jake Stratton

“His personal use of the ‘Golden Rule’ goes beyond soccer, and by so doing, his teammates quickly became his good friends.”

Eduardo Islas nominated by Coach Jake Stratton

“Eduardo is the kind of player that every coach looks forward to coaching as he is a good listener that converts instruction to on-field results.”

ACAI team nominated by Coach Doug Gilbert:

Ella Ault, Camille Bernier, Summer Cabrera, Kayla Cappel, Lujane Decorse, Tess Franklin, Lila Gilbert, Valeria Palma, Cecilia Rimer, Meyah Tapia

“They are a special team who each week gained more love and respect for the game and each other.”

Coach Recognition Scott Billington Award:

Advertisement

The Scott Billington Memorial Award honors Scott’s leadership and invaluable contributions made to the community, and in particular to the SBSC. The recipient(s) are honored for their leadership and selfless enthusiasm and whose contributions to the SBSC honor Scott’s spirit.

Coach Brian Tresp nominated by parent Corrie Falcon

“He is organized, enthusiastic, caring, competitive, and a great mentor for our boys. Each boy feels special with Brian’s leadership.”

Coach Lisa Hernandez nominated by parent Ryan Stafford

“Lisa Hernadez is such an amazing coach. Her ability to connect, motivate, and encourage the girls has been inspiring all season.

Coach Jeff Capell nominated by Coach Doug Gilbert

“Jeff is at his best when he is working with kids at their level, and he is so deserving of this award because of all the things he does in our community.”

Coach Chad Arendsen nominated by Coach Doug Gilbert

Advertisement

“Chad is a pinnacle of the community, always up for supporting families, leagues, and most importantly kids, in anyway possible.”

A Special Award was given to President of the SBSC Jeff Lyle for his continued support of the league.

“Jeff took on so many roles this year on the board to keep things going even though his kids have been out of the league for years. He is a champion of our community.”

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

Photo Galleries
Newsletter
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement