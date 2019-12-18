Christmas Giving Back Night at Del Mar Highlands

1/39
Girl Scouts from Carmel Creek School sang holiday songs (Jon Clark)
2/39
Jerry Jones (Solana Ranch School), Pamela Aguirre (Del Mar Highlands Town Center), Katie Suel (Solana Highlands School) (Jon Clark)
3/39
Courtney Cordero helps Tim Sullivan present a check to Jennifer Luce for Ocean Air School (Jon Clark)
4/39
Courtney Cordero (Coco San Diego), Tim Sullivan (General Manager, Del Mar Highlands Town Center) (Jon Clark)
5/39
Lt. Dan Hall, Cpt. Brent Williams, Ofcr. John Briggs from San Diego Police (Jon Clark)
6/39
The Wang family (Jon Clark)
7/39
Courtney Cordero helps Tim Sullivan present a check to a local school (Jon Clark)
8/39
Anna and Bella Eddell (Jon Clark)
9/39
Students from Nativity School sing holiday songs (Jon Clark)
10/39
MC for the event was Courtney Cordero (Coco San Diego blog) (Jon Clark)
11/39
Holly Vermilyea from Carmel Valley Middle School (Jon Clark)
12/39
Students from Nativity School sing holiday songs (Jon Clark)
13/39
Anna and Bella Eddell (Jon Clark)
14/39
Courtney Cordero helps Tim Sullivan present a check to Angi Austin for Torrey Pines High School (Jon Clark)
15/39
Lt. Dan Hall, Cpt. Brent Williams, Ofcr. John Briggs from San Diego Police (Jon Clark)
16/39
Girl Scouts from Carmel Creek School sang holiday songs (Jon Clark)
17/39
Jennifer Luce (Ocean Air School), Shannon O’Connell (Sage Canyon School), Summer Wyman (Torrey Hills School), Andrea Sleet (Del Mar Hills Academy) (Jon Clark)
18/39
Peg LaRose (Sycamore Ridge School), Cat Gilbert (Sycamore Ridge School), Angi Austin (Torrey Pines High School) (Jon Clark)
19/39
A festive night at Del Mar Highlands Town Center (Jon Clark)
20/39
Courtney Cordero helps Tim Sullivan present a check to Katie Suel for Solana Highlands School (Jon Clark)
21/39
Renee McDade from Pacific Trails Middle School, Cheryl Yoshida from Earl Warren Middle School (Jon Clark)
22/39
Principal Peg LaRose from Sycamore Ridge School, Principal Abby Domingo from Ashley Falls School (Jon Clark)
23/39
Babita and Arnav Jetly (Jon Clark)
24/39
Courtney Cordero helps Tim Sullivan present a check to Shannon O’Connell for Sage Canyon School (Jon Clark)
25/39
Group photo of all recipients of checks from Del Mar Highlands Town Center (Jon Clark)
26/39
Tim Sullivan (General Manager, Del Mar Highlands Town Center) (Jon Clark)
27/39
Girl Scouts from Carmel Creek School sang holiday songs (Jon Clark)
28/39
Courtney Cordero helps Tim Sullivan present a check to Abby Domingo for Ashley Falls School (Jon Clark)
29/39
The Hibsman family (Jon Clark)
30/39
Students from Nativity School sing holiday songs (Jon Clark)
31/39
Students from Nativity School sing holiday songs (Jon Clark)
32/39
Courtney Cordero helps Tim Sullivan present a check to Renee McDade for Pacific Trails Middle School (Jon Clark)
33/39
A festive night at Del Mar Highlands Town Center (Jon Clark)
34/39
Students from Nativity School sing holiday songs (Jon Clark)
35/39
Courtney Cordero helps Tim Sullivan present checks to representatives of the San Diego Police and Fire Departments (Jon Clark)
36/39
Courtney Cordero helps Tim Sullivan present checks to representatives of the San Diego Police and Fire Departments (Jon Clark)
37/39
Group photo of all recipients of checks from Del Mar Highlands Town Center (Jon Clark)
38/39
Courtney Cordero helps Tim Sullivan present a check to Andrea Sleet for Del Mar Hills Academy (Jon Clark)
39/39
Courtney Cordero helps Tim Sullivan present checks to representatives of the San Diego Police and Fire Departments (Jon Clark)
Del Mar Highlands Town Center brought the community together for the holidays with its Christmas Giving Back Night Dec. 10. The event included a visit from Santa, hot chocolate and seasonal treats, art and dance performances from local students, and more.
The event also featured check presentations of over $20,000 donated by Del Mar Highlands Town Center to 17 San Diego schools and the San Diego Fire and Police Departments. This marks the 12th year of Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s donation toward local schools’ Save the Arts Program, with $250,000 donated since its inception.
Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net