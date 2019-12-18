Del Mar Community Connections hosts holiday lunch for seniors

Del Mar Community Connections held its annual holiday luncheon Dec. 4 at St. Peter’s Parish Hall. The free event for seniors included a performance by DMCC’s own “Singing Together” group led by Linda Chisari.

Other entertainment included Lori Ritman at the piano; “A Tribute to the Crooners—Frank, Dean and Tony” by by song master “GB” and an appearance by Santa.

Attendees were asked to bring a new unwrapped stuffed animal, toy or children’s book to the luncheon in support of the Community Resource Center’s Holiday Basket program.

