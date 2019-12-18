Donation presented at Dan Conway & Associates, Inc. client appreciation party

1/25
Pattie (far left) and Dan Conway (center right) present a check to AmbassadorÕs Foundation representatives Chris Anderson (center left) and Ryan Maxson (far right) (Jon Clark)
Thaddeus Burcham, Mike and Kim Bowling, Michael Collins (Jon Clark)
Avery, Hai, and Chris Blankinship (Jon Clark)
Don Conley, Valerie Swanson, Dan Conway (Jon Clark)
Taylor Barre, Shawn Mitchell, Joelle Lipman, Melissa Ford, Andria Dorow, Julie Wood (Jon Clark)
Ryan Singh, Pattie Conway, Kim Bowling (Jon Clark)
Valerie Swanson with AmbassadorÕs Foundation representatives Ryan Maxson and Chris Anderson (Jon Clark)
Dan Conway, Jen and Will Waddill (Jon Clark)
Valerie Swanson, Afshan Rahmati, Mansour Rahmati, Patty Conway (Jon Clark)
Bo Longo, Ryan Singh, Kaz Ishibashi (Jon Clark)
Phyllis Conway, Mike Collins (Jon Clark)
Jerilyn Shaw, Rebecca Burcham (Jon Clark)
Hosts Pattie and Dan Conway (Jon Clark)
Thaddeus Burcham, Gloria Henson, Mike Conway, Steve Henson, Mike Barre (Jon Clark)
Dan Conway, Mike Conway (Jon Clark)
Casey Biltucci, Ashley Murphy, Kristen Laprade, April Gingras, Catherine Jones, Julie Goedert (Jon Clark)
Brent and Zoe Hughes (Jon Clark)
April Gingras, Emily Barlage, Dave and Jane Long (Jon Clark)
Kim, Troy, and Hannah McClelland (Jon Clark)
Charity Rosenfield, Emily Barlage, Kathy Bradford, Kathy Katcher (Jon Clark)
Dan Conway & Associates, Inc. held a client appreciation party Dec. 11 at Wokou Ramen & Yakitori in The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. At the event, Pattie and Dan Conway presented a $1,000 donation to the Ambassadors Foundation at San Diego Association of Realtors. The mission of the Ambassadors Foundation of the Greater Association of REALTORS is to strengthen the community. The Ambassadors Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging REALTORS and community partners in support of residents and communities in need.
