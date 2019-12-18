‘Light Up A Life’ event benefits San Diego Center for Children

The Annual Light Up A Life fundraiser took place Dec. 8 at the Del Mar Plaza Enoteca. For several years, Monica Nash, a local Realtor, has hosted the event to support at-risk youth for the San Diego Center for Children. Each year she teams up with local sponsors to raise funds as well as collect presents to ensure each child receives a Christmas gift.

Nash says the San Diego Center for Children is “ a special non-profit focused on bettering the lives of our children. San Diego Center for Children has operated for over 130 years in San Diego and specializes in providing care and affection for children with therapeutic, education and foster care needs.”

The event included photos with Santa, live entertainment by Chris Lomeli, Italian cuisine buffet , spirits and special beverages from Il Fornaio, and more.

For more information about the San Diego Center for Children, visit centerforchildren.org.

Advertisement

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

