‘Light Up A Life’ event benefits San Diego Center for Children

Gian Ceretto, Lori Vialpando, Monica Nash, Nelson White, Alma Porras, Lynda Hill, Svetlana Larkin, Roger Jones  (Jon Clark)
Monica Nash and the Choi family visit with Santa  (Jon Clark)
Jan and Bruce Farley  (Jon Clark)
Monica Nash, Nelson White  (Jon Clark)
Brayden Ulbrich, Tim Ulbrich, Michelle Hickin  (Jon Clark)
Gian Ceretto, Svetlana Larkin  (Jon Clark)
Monica Nash, Nelson White  (Jon Clark)
Alma and Tony Porras  (Jon Clark)
Monica Nash visits with Santa  (Jon Clark)
Alma and Tony Porras  (Jon Clark)
Gian Ceretto, Lori Vialpando, Monica Nash, Nelson White, Alma Porras, Lynda Hill, Svetlana Larkin, Roger Jones  (Jon Clark)
Vocalist Chris Lomeli  (Jon Clark)
Monica Nash and the Choi family visit with Santa  (Jon Clark)
Monica Nash visits with Santa  (Jon Clark)
Dec. 18, 2019
11:20 AM
The Annual Light Up A Life fundraiser took place Dec. 8 at the Del Mar Plaza Enoteca. For several years, Monica Nash, a local Realtor, has hosted the event to support at-risk youth for the San Diego Center for Children. Each year she teams up with local sponsors to raise funds as well as collect presents to ensure each child receives a Christmas gift.

Nash says the San Diego Center for Children is “ a special non-profit focused on bettering the lives of our children. San Diego Center for Children has operated for over 130 years in San Diego and specializes in providing care and affection for children with therapeutic, education and foster care needs.”

The event included photos with Santa, live entertainment by Chris Lomeli, Italian cuisine buffet , spirits and special beverages from Il Fornaio, and more.

For more information about the San Diego Center for Children, visit centerforchildren.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

