Del Mar Art Center Gallery hosts ‘Holiday Magic’ reception

Valerie Sullivan, Pam Linton, Karen Aschenbrenner (Jon Clark)
Luciano Demasi stands with his infrared photography (Jon Clark)
Melissa Marquardt, Kelly Villasenor (Jon Clark)
Works by local artists on display at the Del Mar Arts Center (Jon Clark)
Natalja Karol and friend (Jon Clark)
Del Mar Arts Center on Camino del Mar (Jon Clark)
Tita Dennis (Jon Clark)
Ely Cepeda, Richard Fewell (Jon Clark)
Alex Dumka, Rosemary Valente (Jon Clark)
Silent auction items at the DMAC fundraiser (Jon Clark)
Jill Treadwell Svendsen, Helen Schultes (Jon Clark)
Rosemary Valente with jewelry artist Helen Schultes (Jon Clark)
Natalja Karol, Janet Scura, Bob Cradic (Jon Clark)
The Del Mar Art Center Gallery hosted a “Holiday Magic” reception Dec. 13. The event highlighted the work of its member artists and included a silent auction fundraiser. The gallery is located at 1101-AA Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014. It is across the street from the Del Mar Civic Center, which offers free parking. For questions and additional information, call the Del Mar Art Center Gallery at (858) 280-1244.
Formed nearly two decades ago, DMAC Gallery is a nonprofit organization whose artists are committed to contributing to charitable organizations and to helping the community. Visit dmacgallery.com
Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net