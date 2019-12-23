Del Mar Art Center Gallery hosts ‘Holiday Magic’ reception

The Del Mar Art Center Gallery hosted a “Holiday Magic” reception Dec. 13. The event highlighted the work of its member artists and included a silent auction fundraiser. The gallery is located at 1101-AA Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014. It is across the street from the Del Mar Civic Center, which offers free parking. For questions and additional information, call the Del Mar Art Center Gallery at (858) 280-1244.

Formed nearly two decades ago, DMAC Gallery is a nonprofit organization whose artists are committed to contributing to charitable organizations and to helping the community. Visit dmacgallery.com

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

