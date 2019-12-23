1/19
Picnicking on the lawn at Powerhouse Park (McKenzie Images)
Connor Holland, Charlie and Lynn Gaylord, city council member Dwight Worden, Del Mar Foundation board member Betty Wheeler, with furry friends Barley and Molly (McKenzie Images)
Ellen Meyer, Diana Nolan (McKenzie Images)
Daniel Feldman, Michael Kaplan with grandson Onno (McKenzie Images)
Michael, Tate, Blake (McKenzie Images)
Sean and Megan Paul, with Isaac and baby Finn, and furry friend Cecilia (McKenzie Images)
Hullabaloo band members Elise Ohki, Steve Denyes, Brendan Kremer perform at Powerhouse Park (McKenzie Images)
John Goodkind and Felise Levine (McKenzie Images)
Hullabaloo band members Elise Ohki, Steve Denyes, Brendan Kremer (McKenzie Images)
Hullabaloo band member Elise Ohki, Kai, David Junker (McKenzie Images)
Karen and John Schlegel with Dylan (McKenzie Images)
Hala and Tarek Elansary with Kian, Julian, Mercy (McKenzie Images)
Scott and Molly Ashman, with Emma and Clayton (McKenzie Images)
Force Baseball Club family and friends (McKenzie Images)
Kari Moran with Rory (McKenzie Images)
Del Mar Foundation board member Amanda Allen with Wylie, Eva and friend Hollis, Immediate Past President Bob Gans, board member Pat Vergne, volunteer Jill Gartman (McKenzie Images)
Bijan Askari, Maddie Mikschel, Tyler Barton, Newsha Nejatfard (McKenzie Images)
The Del Mar Foundation held its Second Annual Winter Solstice Concert and Party Dec. 21 featuring Hullabaloo in front of the stage at Powerhouse Park. The event also featured cookies, hot cocoa and songs while watching the sunset.
Photos by Mckenzie Images Online: delmartimes.net