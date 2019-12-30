1/11
Rabbi Polichenco and Rabbi Raskin (McKenzie Images)
2/11
The Feldman family (McKenzie Images)
3/11
The rain stopped in time to make Chanukah s’mores (McKenzie Images)
4/11
Daniel Small, Jan Small, Rachel Small (McKenzie Images)
5/11
Vanessa and Aaron Bergenfeld, with Mark (McKenzie Images)
6/11
Rabbi Levi and Devorah Raskin, with Dovid and Doba (McKenzie Images)
7/11
The Rott and Zemer families (McKenzie Images)
8/11
Rabbi Mendel Polichenco and John Moossazadeh enjoy traditional Chanukah latkes served by Amy Sadowl (McKenzie Images)
9/11
The Rabbi and some of the Chanukah celebrants (McKenzie Images)
10/11
Gabriel gets his face painted (McKenzie Images)
11/11
Rabbi Raskin looks on as Rabbi Polichenco lights the menorah (McKenzie Images)
Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe hosted a Chanukah Celebration, “Light Up the Night,” on Dec. 26 at One Paseo in Carmel Valley. In addition to a Menorah lighting, the event included hot latkes, doughnuts, gelt, crafts, a music DJ, and more. Visit onepaseo.com.
Photos by McKenzie Images Online: delmartimes.net