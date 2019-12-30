1/11
Flower Hill mall hosted the festivities which included a snow machine (McKenzie Images)
Eddie and Julia Abada, with Emma, Olivia, and Natalie (McKenzie Images)
Sarah and Kevin Cook with Owen (McKenzie Images)
Alex and Dina Segal with Ben and Levi, Inna Judelson with Zachary, Nora Drelich (McKenzie Images)
Jodi and Andy Wolff with Ayla (McKenzie Images)
Danielle Brennan with Everly (McKenzie Images)
Rabbi Earne lights the menorah for the last night of Chanukah (McKenzie Images)
Brooke and Riley with Snow Flurries (provided by www.RoyalEntertainers.com) (McKenzie Images)
Venue host Flower Hill Promenade managing partner Jeffrey Essakow (standing, back right), with his mom Norma, sister Carol, daughter Lisa, and dad Nate Essakow (McKenzie Images)
Leo and Haley with the Winter Fairy (McKenzie Images)
Erica Brower, The Feldman family (Jake, Tatyana, Cindy, Alex, with Eve and Ricky in front) (McKenzie Images)
A Menorah lighting at Flower Hill Promenade celebrated Hanukkah Dec. 29. The event was led by Rabbi Earne of Congregation Beth Am and in addition to the lighting of a 10-foot tall menorah the event included the opportunity for children to play in the snow with the winter fairy and snow flurries, music, spinning the dreidel, potato latkes and sufganiot.
