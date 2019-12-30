A Menorah lighting at Flower Hill Promenade celebrated Hanukkah Dec. 29. The event was led by Rabbi Earne of Congregation Beth Am and in addition to the lighting of a 10-foot tall menorah the event included the opportunity for children to play in the snow with the winter fairy and snow flurries, music, spinning the dreidel, potato latkes and sufganiot.

