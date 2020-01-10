CCA Robotics Team kicks off 2020 robotics season

The Canyon Crest Academy Robotics Team participated in the world-wide kickoff of the 2020 robotics season at an event held Jan. 4 at CCA.

The 100-student team watched the worldwide live broadcast of this year’s challenge, and immediately began the process of breaking down the challenge and designing/building their robot. This included downloading the virtual reality “game field” for students to explore in VR, strategizing how to play the game, and prototyping designs on the team’s new 100 watt laser.

The event featured “an action-packed day of activity and hustle for the team, which will hopefully culminate at the World Championships in April 2020.”

For more information, visit www.firstinspires.org/robotics/frc/kickoff

