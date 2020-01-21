Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
San Diego VeloYouth fundraising event raises funds to help kids

Clive Hopwood, Don Anken, Janet Cruzan, Dennis Cruzan, Katy Hopwood  (Jon Clark)
Marci Mauro, Fred Gordon, Renee Milton  (Jon Clark)
Marty Katz (Bd Member), Chelle Struve, Jim Benedict (Bd Member)  (Jon Clark)
Heather Moss, Ron Groth, Lisa Attinasi  (Jon Clark)
Jim McMillan, Tom Fisher  (Jon Clark)
Deanna DeFrank, Ron Lacey, Julie and Tony Ward  (Jon Clark)
Doug Hogan, Adam Peck, Frank Gallagher, Bob Baranek  (Jon Clark)
Janice Bidwell, Paul Steitz, David Bidwell  (Jon Clark)
Melinda Johnson (Bd Member), Matt Hoffmann (Bd Member), Russell Johnson, Ron Groth  (Jon Clark)
Susan Darnall, Tina Benedict  (Jon Clark)
Scott and Erin McPherson  (Jon Clark)
Don English, Dean Roeper, Melinda Johnson  (Jon Clark)
Jim Benedict (Bd Member), Bob Babbitt (CAF co-founder)  (Jon Clark)
Kevin Darnall, Judy Fisher  (Jon Clark)
VeloYouth president Matt Hoffmann speaks at the event  (Jon Clark)
Tony and Julie Ward  (Jon Clark)
Jan. 21, 2020
12:45 PM
San Diego VeloYouth (SDVY) held a special fundraiser Jan. 16 at Sbicca’s in Del Mar. The event was hosted by Matt Hoffmann, president and program director, and founder Tanya Landry and featured celebrity bartenders, renown bike rider Melinda Johnson, and more.

SDVY is the only values-based program that serves at-risk kids by infusing goal-setting, cycling and daily achievement. VeloYouth “teaches values, one lap at a time,”

SDVY offers at-risk and disadvantaged teens 18 hours of coaching in cycling at the track in Balboa Park’s San Diego Velodrome. The athletes give back (through community service), become mentors to their peers, and “pay it forward” as steps toward earning their own bike.

Coaching, on and off the bike, focuses on the motto “STARS Create Possibilities” with emphasis on “Self-Respect, Teamwork, Achievement, Responsibility, and Success.” SDVY promotes personal development, social connections, healthy competition, and education. At the completion of the program, SDVY’s athletes will have set and achieved goals, increased self-confidence, made new friends, and learned teamwork. Visit veloyouth.org

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net and rsfreview.com

