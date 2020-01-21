San Diego VeloYouth fundraising event raises funds to help kids

San Diego VeloYouth (SDVY) held a special fundraiser Jan. 16 at Sbicca’s in Del Mar. The event was hosted by Matt Hoffmann, president and program director, and founder Tanya Landry and featured celebrity bartenders, renown bike rider Melinda Johnson, and more.

SDVY is the only values-based program that serves at-risk kids by infusing goal-setting, cycling and daily achievement. VeloYouth “teaches values, one lap at a time,”

SDVY offers at-risk and disadvantaged teens 18 hours of coaching in cycling at the track in Balboa Park’s San Diego Velodrome. The athletes give back (through community service), become mentors to their peers, and “pay it forward” as steps toward earning their own bike.

Coaching, on and off the bike, focuses on the motto “STARS Create Possibilities” with emphasis on “Self-Respect, Teamwork, Achievement, Responsibility, and Success.” SDVY promotes personal development, social connections, healthy competition, and education. At the completion of the program, SDVY’s athletes will have set and achieved goals, increased self-confidence, made new friends, and learned teamwork. Visit veloyouth.org

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net and rsfreview.com

