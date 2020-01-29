Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Del Mar Art Center Gallery holds closing reception

1/16
Artists Pam Linton and Sholeh Ashtiani  (Jon Clark)
2/16
Suzy Daruwala and Daisy  (Jon Clark)
3/16
The closing reception for the Del Mar Art Center. Art on display out front is by Luciano Demasi.  (Jon Clark)
4/16
5/16
6/16
Susan Mae Hull   (Jon Clark)
7/16
Art by Darlene Katz at the Del Mar Art Center  (Jon Clark)
8/16
Kelly Villasenor with her artwork  (Jon Clark)
9/16
Del Mar Rotarian Tony Villasenor with the plaque that honors the RotaryÕs support of the art center  (Jon Clark)
10/16
David Lincoln, Sara Isgur, Toni Cieri  (Jon Clark)
11/16
12/16
Julianne Ricksecker with her artwork  (Jon Clark)
13/16
Photography by Susan Kanfer at the Del Mar Art Center  (Jon Clark)
14/16
15/16
Del Mar Art Center  (Jon Clark)
16/16
Gloria Moeller with her artwork  (Jon Clark)
Jan. 29, 2020
9:36 AM
The Del Mar Art Center Gallery recently closed its non-profit organization after 20 years in Del Mar. The organization held its final gallery reception, a farewell for the artists and a thank you to the Del Mar community, on Jan. 25. The gallery’s doors closed for the last time on Jan. 26.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

