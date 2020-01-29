Del Mar Art Center Gallery holds closing reception

1/16
Artists Pam Linton and Sholeh Ashtiani (Jon Clark)
Suzy Daruwala and Daisy (Jon Clark)
The closing reception for the Del Mar Art Center. Art on display out front is by Luciano Demasi. (Jon Clark)
Susan Mae Hull (Jon Clark)
Art by Darlene Katz at the Del Mar Art Center (Jon Clark)
Kelly Villasenor with her artwork (Jon Clark)
Del Mar Rotarian Tony Villasenor with the plaque that honors the RotaryÕs support of the art center (Jon Clark)
David Lincoln, Sara Isgur, Toni Cieri (Jon Clark)
Julianne Ricksecker with her artwork (Jon Clark)
Photography by Susan Kanfer at the Del Mar Art Center (Jon Clark)
Del Mar Art Center (Jon Clark)
Gloria Moeller with her artwork (Jon Clark)
The Del Mar Art Center Gallery recently closed its non-profit organization after 20 years in Del Mar. The organization held its final gallery reception, a farewell for the artists and a thank you to the Del Mar community, on Jan. 25. The gallery’s doors closed for the last time on Jan. 26.
Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net