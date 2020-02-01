TVIA Chapter 3 parent meeting includes check presentation

1/10
TVIA Chapter 3 Treasurer Kathy Fountain, VP Programs Juli Oh Browne, President Cara Cadden, Philanthropy Chair Genevieve Shyffer, presenting check to Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank Corporate & Community Partnerships Manager Alden Domini (McKenzie Images)
2/10
Sonya Norman, Cheryl Anderson, Marisa Criqui, Julie Turner, Chris Warner, TVIA Chapter 3 Assistant VP Programs Brooke Beros (McKenzie Images)
3/10
Jennifer Kim, Jack Pollin of TVIA Class of 2022, Susan Maronde, Shea Dibble, Julie Umansky (McKenzie Images)
4/10
Karen Sykes, Danusia Jacobs, Sharon Fornaciari (McKenzie Images)
5/10
Piper Underwood, Belinda Young, Phan Kaffka, Uli Heine (McKenzie Images)
6/10
Susan Mandel, Karen Platt, Robin Seay, Roseann Parry (McKenzie Images)
7/10
Celeste Simo, Paul Heidemann, Monique Rowan (McKenzie Images)
8/10
Deb Hart, board member Deanne Rudman, Inga Brydson (McKenzie Images)
9/10
Alicia Gaudio, Carol Waldman, Jamie Komen, Jaimy Clarkson (McKenzie Images)
10/10
Kristina Leyva, Debra Quigley, Suzanne Miller (McKenzie Images)
Teen Volunteers in Action San Diego Chapter 3 held a parent meeting Jan. 22 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. Chapter members presented a check at the event to the San Diego Food Bank. The event’s guest speaker was Dr. Adria O’Donnell who spoke on “the romantic life of boys.”
TVIA is an organization of young men committed to developing community leaders through a structured program of volunteerism, philanthropy and personnel growth. More information is at www.tvia.org.
