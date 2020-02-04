Del Mar Heights Elementary School PTA presented Cultural Heights Family Night Jan. 30. The PTA sponsors the Cultural Heights program at the school, an initiative to increase respect, awareness and enjoyment of the world’s many cultures.

Each year the event focuses on a new culture represented at the school, and this year’s focus was on Italy. In previous years, the cultures celebrated have included Korea, Mexico, India, and the Chamorro people.

The event features music, activities, food, entertainment and more.

