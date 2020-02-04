Local students participate in Del Mar Youth Art Show

More than 60 student artists ages 4-18 had their work showcased at the Del Mar Youth Art Show on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at Del Mar City Hall.

“They were all wonderful in their own way,” said Bonnie Grossman, chair of the Del Mar Arts Advisory Committee.

Under the theme “Our Precious Earth,” the two-dimensional and 3D artwork on display included a crocheted planet Earth, a digital photograph of a jelly fish superimposed over an image of the world, and other ideas that tackled environmental themes or other concepts related to the planet.

“Every child interpreted what is important to them about the Earth,” said Grossman, who has been the chair of the committee for about two years.

No prizes were awarded, she added, as a way to give all children “a safe environment” to participate without any added pressure.

The weekend opened on Friday, Jan. 31, with a lemonade and cookie reception sponsored by the nonprofit Del Mar Foundation, with a dance performance by Canyon Crest Academy students.

“Fine art and dance express their art from the same concepts,” Grossman said.

The art show took place the next day. There was also a story time event hosted by local authors and a librarian, sponsored by Sandcastle Tales Children’s Bookstore on Camino Del Mar, as well as a discussion about illustration.

Grossman said the Del Mar Youth Art Show is part of the city’s effort to make Del Mar more of a hub for the arts. For more information, visit delmar.ca.us/art.

