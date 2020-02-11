Carmel Creek PTO holds food drive

1/13
Ms. OrtenzoÕs class brought their donations out to the truck (Jon Clark)
James Wilburn and Adam Fruchey came from the Salvation Army food program to pick up donations at the Carmel Creek PTO Annual Food Drive (Jon Clark)
The Carmel Creek Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) held a food drive Jan. 27-Feb. 6. Donations collected are given to the Salvation Army to help feed San Diego families in need. A truck came to the school to collect the donations on Feb. 6. The annual food donation drive also marked a celebration of the 100th day of the school year.
Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net