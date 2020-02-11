Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Carmel Creek PTO holds food drive

1/13
Ms. OrtenzoÕs class brought their donations out to the truck  (Jon Clark)
2/13
James Wilburn and Adam Fruchey came from the Salvation Army food program to pick up donations at the Carmel Creek PTO Annual Food Drive  (Jon Clark)
3/13
Students from Ms. McFaddenÕs class put their canned goods in the truck  (Jon Clark)
4/13
Students from Ms. OrtenzoÕs class hand their canned goods to James  (Jon Clark)
5/13
Students from Ms. BeebeÕs class hand their donations to James  (Jon Clark)
6/13
Ms McFaddenÕs kindergarten class brought their donations out to the truck  (Jon Clark)
7/13
Students from Ms. McFaddenÕs class put their canned goods in the truck  (Jon Clark)
8/13
Students from Ms. BeebeÕs class hand their donations to James  (Jon Clark)
9/13
Ms. OrtenzoÕs class brought their donations out to the truck  (Jon Clark)
10/13
Ms. OrtenzoÕs class brought their donations out to the truck  (Jon Clark)
11/13
Ms BeebeÕs kindergarten class brought their donations out to the truck  (Jon Clark)
12/13
Ms McFaddenÕs kindergarten class brought their donations out to the truck  (Jon Clark)
13/13
Ms BeebeÕs kindergarten class brought their donations out to the truck  (Jon Clark)
Feb. 11, 2020
6:17 PM
The Carmel Creek Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) held a food drive Jan. 27-Feb. 6. Donations collected are given to the Salvation Army to help feed San Diego families in need. A truck came to the school to collect the donations on Feb. 6. The annual food donation drive also marked a celebration of the 100th day of the school year.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

