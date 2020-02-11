Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Photo Galleries

Del Mar Heights 4th grade students raise funds to help rescue efforts in Australia

1/5
Front: Annabel Wilson; Back: Mrs. Hopper, Reese Tippett, Sienna St. Clair, Leeza Tchenko, Ren Porter, Finn Mobley  (Jon Clark)
2/5
Students in Mrs. HopperÕs fourth grade class made a poster to explain their project that benefits animals injured in the Australian wildfires and also supports kids with cancer  (Jon Clark)
3/5
Students in Mrs. HopperÕs fourth grade class used circular knitting looms to create knitted hats that will benefit the animals injured in the Australian wildfires  (Jon Clark)
4/5
Stephanie Deppensmith, Alex Karvounis, 4th grade teacher Mrs. Hopper, Gordon Fletcher  (Jon Clark)
5/5
Mrs. Hopper, David Lee, Henry Fletcher, Finn Mobley, Jude Kumagai  (Jon Clark)
Feb. 11, 2020
6:21 PM
Share

Teacher Susan Hopper’s 4th grade students at Del Mar Heights School shared their charity project Feb. 9 at the Care Market at Flower Hill Promenade. The students’ efforts in their “Knitting for Koalas & Kangaroos in Australia” project were a big success. First, they handmade and then sold over 50 hats and scarves. They reached their goal by earning over $1,000 for World Wildlife Fund to help the injured animals and pay for veterinarian services to the rescued koalas and kangaroos. The students even surpassed their goal to earn an extra $847 to go to WIRES fund in Australia to help replant the eucalyptus forests that have burned in the wildfires. Quite a few people even double-donated the hats they purchased to send them forward to the Pediatric Oncology department at Rady Children’s Hospital for kids who are fighting cancer to have something warm and colorful to wear. The Del Mar Heights 4th graders learned a lot about small business operations and giving back the proceeds to help others.

For more information on the World WildLife Fund in Australia, visit www.wwf.org.au and for WIRES in Australia, visit www.wires.org.au/

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmrtimes.net

Photo Galleries
Newsletter
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement