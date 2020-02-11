Del Mar Heights 4th grade students raise funds to help rescue efforts in Australia

Teacher Susan Hopper’s 4th grade students at Del Mar Heights School shared their charity project Feb. 9 at the Care Market at Flower Hill Promenade. The students’ efforts in their “Knitting for Koalas & Kangaroos in Australia” project were a big success. First, they handmade and then sold over 50 hats and scarves. They reached their goal by earning over $1,000 for World Wildlife Fund to help the injured animals and pay for veterinarian services to the rescued koalas and kangaroos. The students even surpassed their goal to earn an extra $847 to go to WIRES fund in Australia to help replant the eucalyptus forests that have burned in the wildfires. Quite a few people even double-donated the hats they purchased to send them forward to the Pediatric Oncology department at Rady Children’s Hospital for kids who are fighting cancer to have something warm and colorful to wear. The Del Mar Heights 4th graders learned a lot about small business operations and giving back the proceeds to help others.

For more information on the World WildLife Fund in Australia, visit www.wwf.org.au and for WIRES in Australia, visit www.wires.org.au/

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmrtimes.net

