Reception held for new Del Mar City Manager

A welcome reception for community members to meet new City Manager Christa Johnson took place Feb. 20 at the Powerhouse Community Center.

The former assistant city manager from Laguna Beach greeted residents and looked ahead to the next chapter of a career in public service spanning 22 years, according to a city news release. Before Laguna Beach, she worked in the Town of Windsor in Sonoma County, the City of Alameda and the County of Alameda.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net