Del Sol Lions Club celebrates 10 years of community service

The Del Sol Lions Club celebrated its 10th anniversary with a party held Feb. 25 at Crust Pizza in Solana Beach.

This month marks a decade of serving the local communities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, Carmel Valley and Rancho Santa Fe. “Over the 10 years since its formation the Del Sol Lions has completed 225 service and fundraising projects, totaling over 11,000 volunteers hours,” Club President David A Cain stated at his opening remarks during the celebration.

To date the Del Sol Lions Foundation has raised $360,000 and already reinvested $287,000 into the local community with addressing areas of need: at risk youth and families, hunger, visual impairment and veterans needs. More specifically on the service side, Del Sol Lions recently received a $40,000 grant to set up a new training program for Next Step Service Dogs a group that assists veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD.

Attending the birthday celebration at Crust Pizzeria were representatives of organizations that have benefited from Lions Club efforts, including Solana Beach schools, Casa de Amistad and the La Colonia Boys & Girls Club.

Advertisement

Among the “Major Missions” of the Global Lions organization is support for the visually impaired, regardless of age and degree of need. Funding for Blind Stokers and equipment for tandem cycle riders is one such program. Del Sol Lions also provide vision aids like canes and specialty devices for local sight-impaired persons.

In all aspects of its service programs the members are constantly bolstered by the generosity of the public who bring new energy to the Del Sol Lions in so many ways. Recently the club received $15,000 from the Pittsburg Foundation to facilitate grants directly to aid American Samoan families and other local causes in the North County.

For more information on the Del Sol Lions, visit www.delsollions.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: delmartimes.net

