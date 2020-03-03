EC Gallery in Solana Beach hosts art show by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer

1/14
The art of Chad Smith at Exclusive Collections Gallery in Solana Beach (jon clark/jon clark)
2/14
The art of Chad Smith at Exclusive Collections Gallery in Solana Beach (jon clark/jon clark)
3/14
Jennifer Caperello, Lou Shook, Jen Hernandez (jon clark/jon clark)
4/14
Shane Howard, Synthia Celestino, Ruth-Ann Thorn, Ally Howard (jon clark/jon clark)
5/14
The art of Chad Smith at Exclusive Collections Gallery in Solana Beach (jon clark/jon clark)
6/14
The art of Chad Smith at Exclusive Collections Gallery in Solana Beach (jon clark/jon clark)
7/14
Phyllis and Joseph Orman (jon clark/jon clark)
8/14
ODrumO by Chad Smith (jon clark/jon clark)
9/14
Phyllis and Joseph Orman (jon clark/jon clark)
10/14
Hector, Georgina, and Hector Coronel (jon clark/jon clark)
11/14
Chris Bauschka, Kyle Caurran (jon clark/jon clark)
12/14
Sandra and Thomas Brackman (jon clark/jon clark)
13/14
Michael and Jadyn McMahon (jon clark/jon clark)
14/14
Nancy Hoffman, Terry Andrews (jon clark/jon clark)
Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith made the third stop of his 2020 art tour at EC Gallery in Solana Beach from Feb. 29 to March 1. The free exhibit opened Feb. 27.
Smith, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and six-time Grammy Award winner, said his recent foray into art has allowed him to convey the emotion and artistry behind his drumming.
Smith held two live, in-person meet-the-artist appearances at the gallery on Feb. 29 (photos on this page) and March 1. For more information on EC Gallery, visit www.ecgallery.com.
EC Gallery is located at 212 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.
Advertisement
Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net