EC Gallery in Solana Beach hosts art show by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith made the third stop of his 2020 art tour at EC Gallery in Solana Beach from Feb. 29 to March 1. The free exhibit opened Feb. 27.

Smith, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and six-time Grammy Award winner, said his recent foray into art has allowed him to convey the emotion and artistry behind his drumming.

Smith held two live, in-person meet-the-artist appearances at the gallery on Feb. 29 (photos on this page) and March 1. For more information on EC Gallery, visit www.ecgallery.com.

EC Gallery is located at 212 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.

Advertisement

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net

