Notre Dame Academy students raise funds at Jog-A-Thon

Notre Dame Academy students participated in a Jog-A-Thon Feb. 28 at the school’s astro-turf field.

Funds raised at the event will go towards new playground equipment, development of a MakerSpace, and in support of the Make-A-Wish San Diego program. Notre Dame Academy’s Make-A-Wish youth, Caleb, 13, and his family attended the event. Notre Dame Academy has been raising funds to help Caleb, who has been battling leukemia, to achieve his wish of going to the Atlantis Resort. Caleb especially loves traveling, beaches and swimming.

