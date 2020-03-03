Notre Dame Academy students raise funds at Jog-A-Thon

1/40
Notre Dame Academy 5th and 6th grade students participate in the Jog-A-Thon (jon clark/jon clark)
Students made posters to welcome back Make-A-Wish student Caleb Winter ()
Parent volunteers mark laps on the studentOs popsicle stick ()
Make-A-Wish student Caleb Winter gives words of encouragement before the 5th and 6th grade Jog-A-Thon (jon clark/jon clark)
Caleb Winter, Amber Vorsheck ()
Jog-A-Thon organizer Amber Vorsheck prepares students for the start of the event ()
Tim, Caleb, and Ginny Winter with principal Sister Marie Pascal ()
Parent volunteers stand by to mark laps on the studentsO popsicle sticks (jon clark/jon clark)
Make-A-Wish student Caleb Winter and his parents Tim and Ginny speak with principal Sister Marie Pascal (jon clark/jon clark)
Notre Dame Academy students participated in a Jog-A-Thon Feb. 28 at the school’s astro-turf field.
Funds raised at the event will go towards new playground equipment, development of a MakerSpace, and in support of the Make-A-Wish San Diego program. Notre Dame Academy’s Make-A-Wish youth, Caleb, 13, and his family attended the event. Notre Dame Academy has been raising funds to help Caleb, who has been battling leukemia, to achieve his wish of going to the Atlantis Resort. Caleb especially loves traveling, beaches and swimming.
Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net