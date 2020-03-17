Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Photo Galleries

Sycamore Ridge teacher helps lead Rare Disease Day fundraiser

1/14
Veronica Jones and Julie Cunningham each have a child who has a rare disease supported by the event  (jon clark/jon clark)
2/14
Casandra Ramsey, Mike Monge, Julie Cunningham (organizer)  (jon clark/jon clark)
3/14
Casandra Ramsey, Mike Monge, Julie Cunningham (organizer)  (jon clark/jon clark)
4/14
Mike Monge, Paige Stallings, Kelsey Stallings, Kate Cunningham, Julie Cunningham, Emma Cunningham, Audrey Schengel, Casandra Ramsey, Victoria Jones, Jenn Fletcher, William Peelle, Laura Peelle, Robin Aldridge, Ann Nelson  (jon clark/jon clark)
5/14
Ann Nelson, Robin Aldridge  (jon clark/jon clark)
6/14
Jenn Fletcher, Kelsey and Paige Stallings  (jon clark/jon clark)
7/14
Sycamore Ridge teachers Audrey Schengel, Veronica Jones, Julie Cunningham, Christie Vincent, Jenn Fletcher  (jon clark/jon clark)
8/14
Ann Nelson, Robin Aldridge  (jon clark/jon clark)
9/14
Veronica Jones, Laura Peelle  (jon clark/jon clark)
10/14
Ann Nelson, Robin Aldridge  (jon clark/jon clark)
11/14
Casandra Ramsey, Mike Monge, Julie Cunningham (organizer)  (jon clark/jon clark)
12/14
Audrey Schenkel, Christie Vincent  (jon clark/jon clark)
13/14
Veronica Jones, Laura Peelle  (jon clark/jon clark)
14/14
Mike Monge, Paige Stallings, Kelsey Stallings, Kate Cunningham, Julie Cunningham, Emma Cunningham, Audrey Schengel, Casandra Ramsey, Victoria Jones, Jenn Fletcher, William Peelle, Laura Peelle, Robin Aldridge, Ann Nelson  (jon clark/jon clark)
By Luke HaroldStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
10:45 AM
Share

Ever since her daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease, Sycamore Ridge first-grade teacher Julie Cunningham has been an advocate for finding treatments to help those who have been diagnosed with rare diseases.

She helped lead a fundraiser at Amici’s Ristobar on Feb. 28 for Rare Disease Day that collected $500 with support from local residents and businesses.

“We were just really thankful, and we plan to continue and grow,” she said. “We want to expand it to more of our school district and our local community.”

A disease is considered rare if it affects less than 200,000 people, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. Cunningham’s daughter Katie was diagnosed with Cryopyrin Associated Periodic Syndrome, commonly referred to as CAPS, when she was 14 months old. The disease causes inflammation that leads to fever, headache and other flu-like symptoms, along with rashes. Approximately 1-2 per 1 million people in the U.S. are affected by CAPS, according to current research, but difficulties in diagnosing it mean that the actual number could be higher.

Advertisement

Katie, now 10 years old and in fourth grade, has received treatment to counteract the effects. She attends school at Sycamore Ridge with her twin sister.

But approximately 95% of rare diseases do not have FDA-approved treatment options, according to the nonprofit and advocacy group Global Genes. There are 7,000 types of rare and genetic diseases, and it takes an average of nearly five years for patients to receive a diagnosis. Half of all people diagnosed with rare diseases are children, and about 30% of children with rare diseases don’t reach age 5.

The Rare Disease Day event at Amici’s was in support of the Tango2 Research Foundation. Tango2 is a rare genetic disease that often begins with symptoms such as poor coordination, eye issues, and cognitive and physical difficulties. About half of all known rare diseases do not have a foundation or research support group, according to Global Genes.

Veronica Jones, who also teaches at Sycamore Ridge, serves as the treasurer of the Tango2 Research Foundation. Her daughter, Thea, was diagnosed with Tango2 after first showing symptoms when she was 18 months old.

Advertisement

The Rare Disease Day event included a raffle drawing where attendees could win gift cards and other prizes, and drink special “Care about Rare” blue cocktails.

“It’s just been a good event to raise money, and people are supportive,” Cunningham said.

For the sixth time, Sycamore Ridge hosted a spirit day with students wearing “Jeans for Genes” and making posters. Rare Disease Day supporters also wear Denim Genes Ribbons.

As part of her advocacy, Cunningham traveled to Washington, D.C., in 2013 and joined a group that met with U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and former U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa. Along the way, she’s met plenty of others who are pushing for advancements in treatment for rare diseases.

“It’s a close-knit group of people you otherwise wouldn’t meet,” Cunningham said. "... You just have a shared commonality, you’re bonded in a way you wouldn’t expect.”

Photo Galleries
Newsletter
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.
Luke Harold
Follow Us
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.
More from this Author
More on the Subject
Advertisement