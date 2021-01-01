Food drive in Solana Beach successful thanks to community support

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society and the La Colonia Community Foundation Inc. announced their appreciation for those who came out to donate food and volunteered to help with their recent food giveaway in La Colonia. The event was extremely successful and they were able to provide food for 193 families, impacting 955 individuals.

The Wounded Warrior Homes organization provided them with 2,000 pounds of nonperishables and 450 pounds of fresh vegetables picked up and delivered to them by several volunteers. The Community Resource Center in Encinitas and the Produce Good organization donated additional food.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, generous community members lined up for two hours to donate food, toiletries and gift cards to local grocery stores. People were also generous with gifting toys and clothes.

Volunteers from Teen Volunteers in Action and their parents helped sort food and move it to the distribution site. CVS in Solana Beach also let volunteers use their shopping carts to help with the transfer of food. Danny Hernandez delivered the shopping carts to the event.

Volunteers helped sort and package donations.

(Courtesy)

Solana Beach City Council members Jewel Edson and Dave Zito also helped support the event. Dan King from the City of Solana Beach came on the weekend to lock and unlock the Community Center. Tina and Joe Zucker represented the Women’s March, Solana Beach and were generous with their time.

“Thank you, too, to all of the others who helped us in some way. If you saw the continuous line of cars picking up food you would have been proud of your efforts. In addition to families who walked to get their food, cars were parked on the side of the road from Genevieve down Valley to the park entrance beginning at 3:30 p.m. for our event which didn’t begin until 4 p.m.” — Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society and the La Colonia Community Foundation Inc.