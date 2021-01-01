Solana Beach Schools Foundation holds festive Holiday Lights Tour

The Solana Beach Schools Foundation hosted a COVID-safe Holiday Lights Tour Dec. 18 to raise funds for the Foundation’s commitment to bridging the gap between the state and the Solana Beach schools curriculum with a focus on funding the Discovery Labs. The Holiday Lights Tour started at Skyline Elementary School. Families drove to Skyline where they picked up their map which detailed an easy-to-follow route with 18 decorated Solana Beach homes, all from the safety of their car, and enjoyed holiday carols and treats. In addition to sweet stops along the route and lots of holiday cheer the event included rock bands, dancers and more.

The Foundation partnered with the Solana Beach Child Development Center for a toy drive for its sister schools in south San Diego and asked for families to bring a wrapped gift to Skyline that will be donated. Local restaurants Crust Pizza, Rudy’s Taco Shop, Bongiorno’s and Solana Sumptuous Cookies donated a portion of their proceeds to the fundraising for the Holiday Lights Tour when people mentioned the fundraiser. The Foundation also had sponsor COAT Design and Remodel as an underwriter for the event.

See more photos from the event below:

