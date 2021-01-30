TPHS Junior Optimists get creative to show local fire-rescue responders appreciation

Members of the Torrey Pines High School Junior Optimist International (JOI) Club were inspired by the work of their nearby neighbors, the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department #24 personnel. To show appreciation for their dedicated service, the Junior Optimists created dozens of brightly-colored river rocks with joyous and inspirational messages written on each decorated rock. The message rocks were created safely by the Junior Optimists, and were presented at the Department #24 Station recently.

(Courtesy)

Torrey Pines High School JOI Club President Olivia said, “We wanted to honor these first responders for their heroism and commitment to our community. We thought it is important to give them hope and inspiration while they selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to rescue people suffering from the deadly pandemic and also while saving lives by bravely fighting wildfires that have ravaged our county. Our gift of beautifully hand-painted rocks featuring optimistic messages is a small way to show our gratitude to Fire and Rescue Department Station #24 heroes.”

The Torrey Pines High School Junior Optimist International (JOI) Club is sponsored by the Del Mar – Solana Beach Optimist Club. For more information on Optimist and Junior Optimist Clubs, visit optimist.org.

