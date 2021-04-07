Social Distancing Easter Bunny Drive-By
Emily and Kalee with the Easter bunny (Robert_McKenzie)
The Easter Bunny toured Del Mar (Robert_McKenzie)
Del Mar residents Sherry Ittner as the Easter Bunny and Kathy Rizzo (Robert_McKenzie)
Angel and Mariel Perez, with Barbara and Maire (Robert_McKenzie)
Tye Brown, Isabella, Grayson, Jade, Jennie Potocki, Lenox, Anthony Mariani (Robert_McKenzie)
The Easter Bunny toured Del Mar (Robert_McKenzie)
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the Del Mar Foundation was not able to hold its annual Easter Egg hunt this year. Instead, the Foundation arranged for the Easter Bunny to cruise the neighborhoods of Del Mar April and spread some cheer.
Photos by McKenzie Images
