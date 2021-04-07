Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Social Distancing Easter Bunny Drive-By

Emily and Kalee with the Easter bunny
The Easter Bunny toured Del Mar
Del Mar residents Sherry Ittner as the Easter Bunny and Kathy Rizzo
Angel and Mariel Perez, with Barbara and Maire
Tye Brown, Isabella, Grayson, Jade, Jennie Potocki, Lenox, Anthony Mariani
The Easter Bunny toured Del Mar
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the Del Mar Foundation was not able to hold its annual Easter Egg hunt this year. Instead, the Foundation arranged for the Easter Bunny to cruise the neighborhoods of Del Mar April and spread some cheer.

Photos by McKenzie Images

