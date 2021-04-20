“Friday Night Lights” Youth Flag Football Opening Night

“Friday Night Lights” Youth Flag Football kicked off its 2021 Spring Season with a special Opening Night event April 16 at Ocean Air Recreation Center. The event featured Eva Mather, a 9-year-old Sage Canyon Elementary School student who sang the National Anthem.

Friday Night Lights is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization that was founded by Mark Broersma and Chris Ketcham in 2006. Over 20,000 kids play FNL in 18 different leagues. CVFNL is for boys and girls of all different skill levels who are in grades K-8. For more information, visit www.cvfnl.com

Photos by Jon Clark