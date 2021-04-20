Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
“Friday Night Lights” Youth Flag Football Opening Night

Broncos reach for the Spartans flag
1/51
Broncos reach for the Spartans flag  (Jon Clark)
Wildcats vs Cardinals
2/51
Wildcats vs Cardinals  (Jon Clark)
The Beavers join in the Pledge of Allegiance
3/51
The Beavers join in the Pledge of Allegiance  (Jon Clark)
Aztecs center hikes the ball to his quarterback
4/51
Aztecs center hikes the ball to his quarterback  (Jon Clark)
Spartans confer with their coach
5/51
Spartans confer with their coach  (Jon Clark)
Bruins quarterback takes the snap
6/51
Bruins quarterback takes the snap  (Jon Clark)
Ducks on the move
7/51
Ducks on the move  (Jon Clark)
Wildcats move vs Cardinals
8/51
Wildcats move vs Cardinals  (Jon Clark)
Becks Entertainment provided audio services for Carmel Valley flag football
9/51
Becks Entertainment provided audio services for Carmel Valley flag football  (Jon Clark)
Spartans vs Broncos
10/51
Spartans vs Broncos  (Jon Clark)
The Rebels join in the Pledge of Allegiance
11/51
The Rebels join in the Pledge of Allegiance  (Jon Clark)
The Wildcats vs Bears coin toss
12/51
The Wildcats vs Bears coin toss  (Jon Clark)
Wildcats vs Cardinals
13/51
Wildcats vs Cardinals  (Jon Clark)
Bears in possession of the ball
14/51
Bears in possession of the ball  (Jon Clark)
Rebels reach for the Bulldogs flag
15/51
Rebels reach for the Bulldogs flag  (Jon Clark)
Aztecs look for the receiver
16/51
Aztecs look for the receiver  (Jon Clark)
The Rebels join in the Pledge of Allegiance
17/51
The Rebels join in the Pledge of Allegiance  (Jon Clark)
Sun Devils try to block the Bears progress
18/51
Sun Devils try to block the Bears progress  (Jon Clark)
Beavers run the ball vs Bruins
19/51
Beavers run the ball vs Bruins  (Jon Clark)
Bears in possession of the ball vs Sun Devils
20/51
Bears in possession of the ball vs Sun Devils  (Jon Clark)
Broncos vs Spartans
21/51
Broncos vs Spartans  (Jon Clark)
Ducks on the move
22/51
Ducks on the move  (Jon Clark)
Wildcats on the move vs Bears
23/51
Wildcats on the move vs Bears  (Jon Clark)
Beavers passing play vs Bruins
24/51
Beavers passing play vs Bruins  (Jon Clark)
Ducks on the move
25/51
Ducks on the move  (Jon Clark)
Spartans quarterback looks for a receiver after the snap
26/51
Spartans quarterback looks for a receiver after the snap  (Jon Clark)
Bears quarterback looks for an open receiver
27/51
Bears quarterback looks for an open receiver  (Jon Clark)
Carmel Valley families came out to watch their children play flag football at Ocean Air Park
28/51
Carmel Valley families came out to watch their children play flag football at Ocean Air Park  (Jon Clark)
Wildcats check in with their coach for the next play
29/51
Wildcats check in with their coach for the next play  (Jon Clark)
Cardinals look for a hole in the defence
30/51
Cardinals look for a hole in the defence  (Jon Clark)
Orange player during pre-game practice
31/51
Orange player during pre-game practice  (Jon Clark)
Wildcats center hikes the ball as the Cardinals defense gets ready
32/51
Wildcats center hikes the ball as the Cardinals defense gets ready  (Jon Clark)
Cardinals reach for Wildcats flag
33/51
Cardinals reach for Wildcats flag  (Jon Clark)
Aztecs and Ducks go up for the ball
34/51
Aztecs and Ducks go up for the ball  (Jon Clark)
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights flag football
35/51
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights flag football  (Jon Clark)
Beavers quarterback takes the snap
36/51
Beavers quarterback takes the snap  (Jon Clark)
Ducks move the ball vs Aztecs
37/51
Ducks move the ball vs Aztecs  (Jon Clark)
Bruins in possession of the ball
38/51
Bruins in possession of the ball  (Jon Clark)
Aztecs passer looking for an open receiver
39/51
Aztecs passer looking for an open receiver  (Jon Clark)
Bulldogs pass
40/51
Bulldogs pass  (Jon Clark)
Cardinals prepare for the snap
41/51
Cardinals prepare for the snap  (Jon Clark)
Wildcats pass vs Bears
42/51
Wildcats pass vs Bears  (Jon Clark)
Ducks move the ball vs Aztecs
43/51
Ducks move the ball vs Aztecs  (Jon Clark)
Bears reach for the Wildcats flag
44/51
Bears reach for the Wildcats flag  (Jon Clark)
The Wildcats join in the Pledge of Allegiance
45/51
The Wildcats join in the Pledge of Allegiance  (Jon Clark)
Bears center gets ready to hike the ball
46/51
Bears center gets ready to hike the ball  (Jon Clark)
Sun Devils reach for the Bears flag
47/51
Sun Devils reach for the Bears flag  (Jon Clark)
Wildcats center gets ready for the next play
48/51
Wildcats center gets ready for the next play  (Jon Clark)
Cardinals reach for the Wildcats flag
49/51
Cardinals reach for the Wildcats flag  (Jon Clark)
Aztecs approach the Ducks handoff
50/51
Aztecs approach the Ducks handoff  (Jon Clark)
Aztecs approach the Ducks handoff
51/51
Aztecs approach the Ducks handoff  (Jon Clark)
“Friday Night Lights” Youth Flag Football kicked off its 2021 Spring Season with a special Opening Night event April 16 at Ocean Air Recreation Center. The event featured Eva Mather, a 9-year-old Sage Canyon Elementary School student who sang the National Anthem.

Friday Night Lights is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization that was founded by Mark Broersma and Chris Ketcham in 2006. Over 20,000 kids play FNL in 18 different leagues. CVFNL is for boys and girls of all different skill levels who are in grades K-8. For more information, visit www.cvfnl.com

Photos by Jon Clark

