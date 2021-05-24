Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
CCA Foundation presents annual gala ‘Apart & Together for CCA’

CCA Foundation Director of Events Nancy Coker, Executive Director Joanne Couvrette
Principal Brett Killeen and Claire Killeen, Assistant Principal Garry Thornton, SDUHSD board trustee Ty Humes
CCA Foundation Executive board members: Director of Events Nancy Coker, Executive Director Joanne Couvrette, Kristi Laliotis, Anamarie Maltzman, President Vidya Werry, Mariah Brumund, Gina Mahmood, Julie Bronstein
CCA Foundation Director of Events Nancy Coker, VP of Admin Anamarie Maltzman, board member/crew member #2 Teresa Guy Beckwith, SDUHSD board trustee Ty Humes, board President Vidya Werry
The CCA Robotic Club
CCA Foundation Director of Events Nancy Coker, VP of Admin Anamarie Maltzman, board member/crew member #2 Teresa Guy Beckwith, SDUHSD board trustee Ty Humes, parent Judith Kiguelman, board President Vidya Werry
Some entertainers performed via Zoom
Alumni parent Claudia Uno, teacher Donald Quinn. Drew Hoffman
Lee Ann Allman and board trustee Michael Allman
Driver Theory band members Vikram Sandhu, Julianna Crowley, Ema Nastic, Jess Maltzman, Zach Friedman, Jake Watkins (not pictured on drums)
Spanish teacher Profe Sanchez with audience cue card
Driver Theory band members Vikram Sandhu, Julianna Crowley, Ema Nastic, Jess Maltzman, Zach Friedman, Jake Watkins (not pictured on drums)
The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation hosted its annual gala, Apart & Together for CCA, May 15 with a limited live audience outdoors at Canyon Crest Academy. Supporters also had the option to watch the event at home.

Entertainment at the gala included alumni Emily Laliotis, singing her new single “Higher Ground,” and Ethan Uno, singing an original composition. CCA seniors also performed at the event, which featured a live auction and surprises throughout the evening.

Canyon Crest Academy receives a majority of its funds for arts, science and athletics through donations to the CCA Foundation at the gala each year. Visit canyoncrestfoundation.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

