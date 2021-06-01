Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Solana Pacific holds popular Sandpiper Quest

Solana Pacific Elementary students, families and staff were thrilled to be able to participate in the popular Sandpiper Quest (formerly the Amazing Quest) event this year on May 25 with physical distancing and

proper precautions in place. This year featured three separate race courses to allow for ample spacing of the racers, each with its own start and finish line. As in prior years, teams completed challenges throughout the course. The 24K Gold team took first place in the marathon portion of the Quest and set a record for the fastest time in the history of the event.

24K Gold team member Isabelle Adams said, “Sandpiper Quest was so much fun. I know this year it was different because we had to do the race in neighborhoods. I’m glad we got to do the race since it was sadly canceled last year due to the pandemic. Sandpiper Quest is one of the special things that make me love school so much.”

The names of the 24K Gold team members are: Isabelle Adams (5th grade), Casey Suhar (5th grade), Carla (mom) Suhar, Chris (dad) Suhar, Haley Suhar (4th grade), Kiki (4th grade)

Photos by Jon Clark

